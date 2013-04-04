Maple Grove, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- World Landforms provides detailed information on various types of volcano landforms. Volcanoes create an almost infinite variety of landforms and terrain. According to the website there are various kinds of volcano landforms in the world. The fastest topographic creation on Earth, volcanic landforms depend on the chemical and mineralogical composition of the exulted molten rock or magma. Hot springs and geysers are also examples of surface features related to volcanic activities.



The different types of volcano landforms are shield volcanoes, strato volcanoes, lava plateaus and pyroclastic sheet deposits to name a few. Lava plateaus are relatively flat-lying accumulations of lava sheets which are mainly basaltic in composition. Shield volcanoes are conical structures and consist of mainly lava flow.



Similarly, strato volcanoes contain both lava and pyroclastic deposits and often change their shape as a result of their explosive volcanic activity. Lastly, pyroclastic sheet deposits are extensive, relatively flat-lying accumulations of pyroclastic material. Composite volcanoes also come under volcanic landforms family.



Also called strato- volcano, composite volcano is composed of lava flows and pyroclastic materials of intermediate composition which includes volcanic ash, cinders, blocks and fragments of rock. These volcanoes are much more explosive than shield volcanoes and are much more explosive than shield volcanoes.



Composite volcanoes assume different shapes. Some of the most common shapes are concave, pyramidal, convex, and helmet shaped to name a few. Most of the people are unaware of the landforms from around the world. World Landforms is one of the best places to get detailed information about the various types of landforms present on earth.



The website explains a number of reasons how these landforms are made. The movement of earth's crust is one of the reasons for the creation of landforms. Tectonic activity inside the earth can create several landforms such as faults, mountains, volcanoes, sink holes and various natural sites.



About World of Landforms

World of Landforms provides information on the great features that are on the Earth's surface. It is a place to find out characteristics of world landforms. The website gives information on many types of landforms from around the world like deserts, mountains and archipelagos. World Landforms provides impeccable information on every possible landform.



To learn more visit: http://www.worldlandforms.com/