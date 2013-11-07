World Leader in Women's Designer Travelwear Anatomie Announces New Alliance with IC Bellagio

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Women’s specialty clothing designer Anatomie announced today a strategic partnership with top-tier travel service provider IC Bellagio, a premier destination specialist that caters to the set-to-jet crowd, with a focus on unique travel experiences in Italy. The two firms seek to capitalize on their strengths in an attempt to increase market share and better serve their client base by creating products and services that far exceed client expectations.



IC Bellagio founder and current CEO Andrea Grisdale flew to Miami to participate in a series of strategy meetings with Anatomie founders Kate and Shawn Boyer and their creative team in an effort to lay the groundwork for this new collaboration. The two firms believe that, by combining forces, they will succeed in fusing the finest in designer travel clothes for women with the very best in upscale, customized travel services. The new partnership strives to create truly unique travel experiences that meet the demands of discriminating, travelers to Italy who are seeking ultra-special travel adventures in il bel paese and to cater to their uncompromising sense of sartorial style.



Owners Kate and Shawn Boyer strive to design clothing to fit today’s active, modern woman, hence their company name “Anatomie”. From attractive workout-wear to form-fitting, long-lasting sportswear and more, its team works hard to create designer travel wear that is sleek and sexy—just like the women who wear it.



According to Shawn, “Anatomie’s collection draws inspiration from the most highly-regarded European fashion houses, and is designed to flatter the female form in a way that bespeaks class, elegance and style,” an article on the Anatomie website noted, adding that Anatomie’s guiding philosophy has always been what the couple refers to as “functional fashion.”



Adds Kate, “the foundation of our collection continues to be long-lasting, light-weight superior quality Italian fabrics that are durable enough to meet the performance requirements of Anatomie’s most demanding clients. A major reason for its success has been Anatomie’s ability to translate those fabrics into a sophisticated, sexy silhouette that is minimalist, durable and ultra-modern.



About Anatomie and IC Bellagio

Since the day Anatomie opened for business more than a decade ago, it has developed a well-deserved reputation for being a successful designer of sleek, chic clothing for women. Through interaction with their loyal clients, Anatomie recognized early on that packing for a European trip was a problem for many of them they could help solve. In due course, Anatomie, in collaboration with NetJets, came up with their destination-specific packing guides. The Anatomie Packing Guide was so successful it became readily apparent that styling for specific destinations could be a game changer, and so Anatomie’s founders incorporated this new element as a critical component of the brand’s DNA; in essence, service in support of well-designed products equals business success for Anatomie. For more information, please visit http://www.anatomiestyle.com/

Founded by Ms. Andrea Grisdale, IC Bellagio has been voted one of the Top 121 Travel Agents in the 2013 Travel and Leisure A-List, and, for the 7th year formally recognized as one of the Top Travel Specialists in the World on Wendy Perrin's Conde Nast Traveler (USA) list and also for the 8th consecutive year has been listed among the top villa rental specialists. For more information, find them on the web at http://www.icbellagio.com