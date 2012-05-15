Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- The new LNG report forecasts five-year facilities Capex will exceed $93 billion.



A bright future is forecast for the LNG industry, as growing long-term gas demand drives major investment in global LNG facilities. The World LNG Market Report 2011-2015, from award-winning energy business advisors Douglas-Westwood (DW), predicts the Pacific basin will be the main contributor to a ten-year global investment high of $26 billion per annum by 2015. World spend is forecast to recover momentum and Capex on LNG facilities for the 2011-2015 period is expected to total over $93 billion.



A recovery in LNG demand, led by Asian consumers, is underway. China, in particular, has seen its LNG demand grow from 1 bcm in 2006 to around 13 bcm today. LNG imports to Western European and Latin American countries also increased. In addition there is the prospect of further demand for natural gas as the world considers the future of nuclear energy in the aftermath of the Japanese crisis. On the supply side, 2010 saw the commencement of major construction work on new facilities in Australia and Papua New Guinea.



A unique market report



This latest edition of The World LNG Market Report highlights LNG facilities’ capital expenditure over the 2011-2015 period. It examines new prospects for LNG liquefaction & regasification terminals and LNG carriers, looks at the technology underlying the LNG business and presents market forecasts for activity in the sector.



The report uses input from DW’s World LNG Projects Database, an exclusive information system unavailable elsewhere. This drives a market model used to develop the forecasts based on a project-by-project review of development prospects, with the timing of expenditure phased to reflect likely project structure.



The 200 page report includes 130 figures and 70 tables showing historic and forecast expenditures from 2006 to 2015, segmented by facility type and region. Expenditure on LNG liquefaction and regasification terminals is further broken down by individual components – including jetty and loading arms, storage tanks, compressors and construction services.



The World LNG Market Report 2011-2015 is unique in providing a complete overview of the whole LNG chain.



It presents analysis based on unique and proprietary data:



Comprehensive country-by-country analysis of LNG projects

Historic and forecast Capex and capacity additions from 2006 to 2015

Segmentation by region & development type

Capex breakdown by component including jetty & loading arms and storage tanks

Analysis of LNG carrier market Overview of major contractors."



