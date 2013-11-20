World Microscopy Market Worth US$ 4.5 Billion by 2015

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- The ‘World Microscopy Market: Products, Applications and Forecasts (2010 -2015)’ analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia, & Rest of the world.



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World microscopy market is expected to grow from $2.7 billion in 2010 to $4.5 billion in 2015, at an estimated CAGR of 10.8% from 2010 to 2015. Prominent industry players include Carl Zeiss, FEI Company, Hitachi High Technologies, Jeol, Leica Microsystems, and Olympus.



Increasing government and corporate funding in life sciences and nanotechnology is predominantly driving the microscopy market. Furthermore, technological advances that enhance ease of usage, automation, better quality imaging, and faster/better analysis have also had a huge positive impact on the market.



The optical microcopy segment currently dominates the microscopy market and accounted for $1.1 billion in 2010. However, it is expected to lose market share to advanced microscopies such as electron and scanning probe. Scanning probe is the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 18.1%.



Scope of the report



This research report evaluates the microscopy market with respect to the Products and Applications. The report analyzes geography; forecasting revenues, and trends in each of the following submarkets:



- Optical microscopy segments such as inverted microscope, stereomicroscope, phase contrast microscope, fluorescence microscope, confocal scanning microscope, near field scanning microscope, and others

- Electron microscopy such as transmission electron microscopy and scanning electron microscopy

- Scanning probe microscopy such as scanning tunneling microscopy and atomic force microscopy

- Microscopy applications such as semiconductors, nanotechnology, life sciences, and material sciences



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