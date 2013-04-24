World Molecular Diagnostics Market & Forecast (By Application, Technology, Countries, Companies & Clinical Trials) to 2017: Global Analysis : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Global Molecular Diagnostics Market & Future Forecast to 2017 Overview



The global molecular diagnostics market is witnessing a period of profound growth. The growth is coming from different regions and markets. The next five years will witness significant developments in molecular diagnostics such as automation, as well as introduction of a wide range of new products. Molecular Diagnostics involves multiple technologies to identify genetic variations in individual patients. These technologies include PCR, FISH, hybrid capture, sequencing and microarrays. The increase in the aging population and incidences of various chronic diseases are driving the demand of molecular diagnostics world over. The industry is getting a push from every side and many factors collectively are fuelling the growth in this industry. Growing with a CAGR of 14.64 percent global molecular diagnostics market is expected to double its market size in 2017 from the market of 2012.



Molecular Diagnostics Market - Application Segment Analysis



- The infectious disease testing is the leading application in Molecular Diagnostic. It is likely to hold XXXX% share in 2017.

- Molecular oncology tests have emerged as a second significant rapidly growing market segment. Genetic Testing and Blood Screening are at the third and fourth spot respectively in 2012.

- The cardiovascular disease testing and neurological testing are closely competing with each other to gain the maximum market share.

- Food testing market is expected to inch up to US$ XXXX Million in 2017.



Molecular Diagnostics Market - Technologies Segment Analysis



- Biochips and PCR based test accounts for the largest shares in the molecular diagnostics technologies segment with XXXX% and XXXX% respectively in 2012.

- Fish & Innovations technology market is at the 3rd slot.

- The PCR related technologies and Non- PCR market is at the 4th and 5th position respectively.

- The biosensor and Molecular Imaging technology are also showing impressive growth.



Molecular Diagnostics Market - Geographical Analysis



- Europe stands at the second position in the global molecular diagnostic market.

- China, Japan and India are expected to stand at 3rd, 4th and 5th slot respectively.

- The Mexico molecular diagnostics market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 17% between 2012 and 2017.



Molecular Diagnostics Market – Company Wise Analysis



- The Roche molecular diagnostic share is greater than the combined share of Myriad Genetics and Qiagen which holds the 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

- Abbott stands at the 4th spot and expected to generate sales worth US$ XXXX Million by the year 2017.

- The Myriad Genetics molecular diagnostic sales were worth US$ XXXX Million in 2012.



The Report Covers the Following Points



- Global Molecular Diagnostic Market (2010-12) and Forecast (2013 to 2017)

- Global Molecular Diagnostic Application Segment (Infectious Disease Testing, Virology Testing, HAI Testing, HPV Testing, Critical Care Infectious Testing, Blood Screening, Genetic Testing, Oncology Testing, Tissue Typing, Cardiovascular Disease Testing, Neurological Disorders Testing, Food Pathogen Detection Testing & Others) Market (2010-2012) and Forecast (2013 to 2017)

- Molecular Diagnostic Technology Segment (PCR Based Test, PCR Related Technologies , Non-PCR Test, Fish & Innovations Testing, Biochips/Microarrays, Biosensors, Molecular Imaging, & Other Technologies) Market (2010-2012) and Forecast (2013 to 2017)

- Molecular Diagnostic Geographical Distribution (US, Europe, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea and Rest of World) Market (2010-2012) and Forecast (2013 to 2017)

- Molecular Diagnostic Sales Company Wise Analysis (Roche, Abbott, Myriad Genetics, Qiagen, BioMérieux and Others ) Market (2010-2012) and Forecast (2013 to 2017)



Molecular Diagnostic and Road to Personalized medicine



Molecular Diagnostic Clinical Trial Statements (20 Clinical Trials Studied in the report)

Driving Forces & Challenges for Global Molecular Diagnostic Market