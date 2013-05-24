World of Solar Introduces Their Latest Innovation, the SuperSolar Lights Designed to Work Even in Winter

Lancashire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- World of Solar, a leading supplier of solar-powered products recently introduced their latest product, the SuperSolar Lights that are designed to work year round. A company spokesperson unveiled the new solar lighting and revealed that the lights have been in the works for some time and the company is now ready to market these innovative new lights to the general public.



The SuperSolar Lights are designed for those who need functional and stylish lighting year round. In fact it’s this year round capability that sets the SuperSolar lights apart from other solar-powered products. The solar cells used to manufacture these lights can maximize sunlight and produce lighting even in winter when daylight hours are limited and direct sunlight is in short supply.



The products available in the SuperSolar line include security lighting, path lighting and lights for outdoor decks. Lights can be ground mounted or attached to exterior surfaces and the lighting has been described as very natural and brilliant. The lighting products are made from the best materials and have been designed for the high end solar user so they are beautifully crafted to accentuate any property.



All of the SuperSolar Lights are available on the World of Solar website and visitors to the site will find each light represented by a professional photograph that shows the lighting in action. Each product listing also features a brief product description, price and indication if the product is in stock. Site visitors can search for lighting by color, size or price and they can also compare products on the site and then purchase the lighting directly from the site.



To learn more visit the World of Solar website at www.worldofsolar.com or call +44 (0)1257 471869 to speak with a company representative. World of Solar also has a presence on Facebook and Twitter.



