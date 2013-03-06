World of Watches Adds Hundreds New Brand Name Discount Watches Up to 90% off Retail

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- World of Watches, one of the top rated internet retailers of discount watches, announced new arrivals of brand name discount watches. Top selling brands such as Invicta, Technomarine, Swiss Legend, Bulova, Stuhrling, Christian Bernard and more are being reduced. These new arrivals are available up to 90% off suggested retail prices.



All new arrivals have been introduced with massive markdowns. Swiss Legend is one of the brand names that have added new styles for the coming season. Now with over 840 different Swiss Legend timepieces, World of Watches is one of the top sellers of the brand.



The Swiss Legend Luminar collection offers 12 fun new 2013 springtime styles. Its Men’s Luminar Black Dial High-Tech Ceramic watch is made of black high tech ceramic for a strong modern look. With its unidirectional orange ceramic bezel and black dial this sporty timepiece is perfect for the man on the go. Its metallic orange indices and Arabic numerals pop off the black dial and the look is completed with the black high tech ceramic bracelet. Water resistant up to 100 meters, this new Swiss Legend watch is available at 83% off retail prices.



“I am really impressed with the quality and price that is offered. I honestly don’t think I will look anywhere else for a watch. I hope that my boyfriend will be pleased with his birthday gift as well. Thank you for the excellent customer service, because I did call to find out if the watches were authentic. Hard to believe they are for that price.” Said Diane customer of World of Watches.



Customer satisfaction is the key to World of Watches’ success and they offer same day shipping when orders are placed before 2pm EST.



World of Watches also features 1,000s of other watches on sale by manufacturers including Armani, Seiko, Invicta, Swiss Army watches and more. The company encourages customers to visit the website frequently, as new inventory arrives daily and prices are lowered frequently.



About World of Watches

World of Watches is an award-winning website that has been selling watches to tens of thousands of satisfied customers since 2003. In both 2007 and 2008, Inc. Magazine selected worldofwatches.com as one of America’s 500 Fastest Growing Companies in its annual Inc. 500 list. World of Watches gives customers a superior shopping experience with:



- Free Shipping on all domestic orders

- 100% Satisfaction Guarantee

- Low Price Guarantee

- 30 Day Money Back Guarantee



To get the latest buzz and inside scoop, visit our blog and follow World of Watches on Facebook and Twitter.