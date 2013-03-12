World of Watches Announces 85% off on Selected Croton Brand Name Watches This Week

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Brand name watch retailer World of Watches has announced price cuts up to 85% off on selected Croton watches. As a trusted retailer of top brand name watches including Invicta, Technomarine, Swiss Legend, Christian Bernard, Jacques Lemans and others, World of Watches is the leading online destination for discount designer brands. This week Croton watches are on sale and can be found amongst one of the 25 Croton collections.



Croton watches are being featured this week, showcasing a few selected timepieces that have been reduced in price. With over 190 different Croton timepieces, World of Watches is one of the top sellers of this brand name watch.



“I ordered one watch on Sunday and a second, different watch on Monday. Even with free shipping, I received the intact watches on Thursday and Friday respectively. I am very pleased with the price and quality of both timepieces. The status of each order was readily available through the WoW website and I was able to track the packages straight to my door. These are my first two experiences with Wow. I have ordered from other watch retailers in the past, and WoW is up there with the best. Order away!” Said Chris customer of World of Watches.



The Switzerland based watch company has remained loyal to its origins while always striving to innovate for their buyers with new yearly collections. Croton watches continue to grow as a brand providing quality hand crafted watches with modern materials and designs.



Customer satisfaction is the key to World of Watches' success



World of Watches also features 1,000s of other watches on sale by manufacturers including Armani, Seiko, Swiss Legend, Swiss Army, Invicta, Glam Rock watches and more.



About World of Watches

World of Watches is an award-winning website that has been selling watches to tens of thousands of satisfied customers since 2003. In both 2007 and 2008, Inc. Magazine selected worldofwatches.com as one of America’s 500 Fastest Growing Companies in its annual Inc. 500 list. World of Watches gives customers a superior shopping experience with:



