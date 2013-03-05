World of Watches Announces New Arrivals of Technomarine & Other Top Brand Name Watches at Discount Prices Up to 85% Off

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- World of Watches, one of the foremost internet retailers of discount watches, announced today new arrivals of top brand name watches. Top brands selling now include Invicta, Technomarine, Swiss Legend, Christian Bernard, Armani, Swiss Legend, Stuhrling and more are being reduced up to 85% off list prices.



Technomarine was founded in Geneva and is well known for timepieces that mix a playful attitude with strong design. Their designers are world renowned for making exquisite modern sport timepieces.



The Technomarine brand is a lifestyle brand and their designers have created an elegant line of watches for the active connoisseur. World of Watches offers a wide selection of watches for men, with Technomarine being a top seller. Technomarine’s Men’s Steel Black & White watch is a great example of their strong design and usability. World of Watches is cutting the price of this great timepiece by 55% off retail.



Encased in stainless steel and complimented by a unidirectional metallic rotating bezel, this watch is made to stand the test of time. At 45mm in diameter the large face stands on its own accompanying any man’s look. World of Watches carries many Technomarine collections including the Cruise, Classic, Cruise Star and Steel collection for customers to choose from.



Technomarine watches are known for their bold colors on their watch faces, utilizing traditional old world craftsmanship with new modern materials and design. With their use of new materials such as carbon fiber and classic steel they have presented a variety of collections that suit any watch enthusiast’s sense of style.



“I love the website. It is very user friendly. They exceeded my expectations and I am ordering another product soon. Roi Mallach is a very nice and cooperative person. I have bought two watches. Both of them were better than in the picture. And the prices are reasonable. Your Super Zoom is very precise” said Ross, World of Watches customer.



World of Watches also features 1,000s of other watches on sale by manufacturers including Armani, Seiko, Swiss Legend, Swiss Army watches and more. The company encourages customers to visit the website frequently, as new inventory arrives daily and prices are lowered frequently. Customer satisfaction is the key to World of Watches’ success and they have all the top name brand discount watches available at the lowest prices.



About World of Watches

World of Watches is an award-winning website that has been selling watches to tens of thousands of satisfied customers since 2003. In both 2007 and 2008, Inc. Magazine selected worldofwatches.com as one of America’s 500 Fastest Growing Companies in its annual Inc. 500 list. World of Watches gives customers a superior shopping experience with:



- Free Shipping on all domestic orders

- 100% Satisfaction Guarantee

- Low Price Guarantee

- 30 Day Money Back Guarantee



