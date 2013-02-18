World of Watches Announces Their Yearly President's Day Sale on Invicta and Top Brand Name Discount Watches

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- World of Watches is one of the world’s leading online watch retailers and has announced their yearly President’s Day sale on select Invicta watches and other top brand name discount watches. Watches included in the sale will be available at up to 90% off list prices. Their yearly President’s Day sale will run all week, ending on February 22. Some of the top brands included in the sale are Invicta, Swiss Legend, Lucien Piccard, Stuhrling, Glam Rock, Bulova, Seiko and more.



The Invicta DNA collection has 25 different watches available on WorldofWatches.com. The Men’s DNA/Bomber Antique watch is a fun yet stylish take on vintage bomber pilots. The case is made of grey stainless steel and complimented by antique olive green dial with star print and ribbets similar to a bomber aircraft. Extremely durable with its polyurethane strap and resistance to water up to 100 meters, Invicta continues to produce high quality timepieces for active people.



“I must say that the selection, service and pricing is outstanding. I have purchased a number of watches and have been very happy with the whole experience. There is nowhere else that I go for watches. Also, the service from the staff is top notch. It is hard to find such good personal service from an online dealer nowadays. Thank you for providing your services” said Clark, customer of World of Watches.



World of Watches offers thousands of other brand name discount watches on sale by companies including Swiss Army, Invicta, Swiss Legend and more. The company encourages customers to visit the website frequently, as new inventory arrives daily and prices are lowered continuously on different brands.



Their president’s day sale will end February 22st.



About World of Watches

World of Watches is an award-winning website that has been selling watches to tens of thousands of satisfied customers since 2003. A magazine selected worldofwatches.com as one of America’s 500 Fastest Growing Companies in its annual Inc. 500 list. World of Watches gives customers a superior shopping experience with:



