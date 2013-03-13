World of Watches Launches Their St. Patrick's Day Sale on Brand Name Watches at Discounts Up to 80% Off

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- World of Watches, the foremost internet retailer of discount watches, launched their St. Patrick’s Day savings event with big price drops on already discounted watches from top selling brands. Leading brands and styles are now available from Invicta, Swiss Legend, Croton, Armani watches, Jacques Lemans, Lucien Piccard and more, reduced to their lowest prices this year.



Women’s and Men’s watches are marked down up to 80% off already discounted prices. Well known fashion designer Armani has come out with a new line of Armani watches and these are included in the sale. Armani watches are known to be stylish and clean and are made exclusively for men.



The Armani Men’s Black Dial Grey Stainless Steel watch is a favorite among men who enjoy a stylish timepiece. The stainless steel body construction and masculine dial face adds a unique flavor to any man’s wardrobe. This watch has been embellished with mineral crystal for a scratch resistant face increasing its durability. Celebrities worldwide enjoy the Armani watch line due to its sophisticated but fun appearance.



"I was very pleased with the selection and prices of the watches. When I received my watch, I was also happy with the quality." Said Tristen, customer of World of Watches.



World of Watches strives for 100% customer satisfaction and offer 24 hour customer service answering any questions a customer may have. Any watch ordered before 2pm EST will ship the same day, allowing buyers to benefit from spur of the moment purchases for themselves or someone special.



World of Watches also features 1,000s of other watches on sale by manufacturers including Swiss Legend, Croton Invicta, Jacques Lemans, Lucien Piccard and more. The company encourages customers to visit the website frequently, as new inventory arrives daily and new watch promotions are launched throughout the day.



About World of Watches

World of Watches is an award-winning website that has been selling watches to tens of thousands of satisfied customers since 2003. In both 2007 and 2008, Inc. Magazine selected worldofwatches.com as one of America’s 500 Fastest Growing Companies in its annual Inc. 500 list. World of Watches gives customers a superior shopping experience with:



Free Shipping on all domestic orders

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Low Price Guarantee

30 Day Money Back Guarantee



To get the latest buzz and inside scoop, visit our blog and follow World of Watches on Facebook and Twitter.