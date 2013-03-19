World of Watches March Madness Sale Featuring Swiss Legend and More Brand Name Watches

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- World of Watches, a leading online discount watch retailer, has announced their yearly March Madness sale event. The discount watch giant will be featuring some of their top selling brand name timepieces from such leading brands including Swiss Legend, Technomarine, Croton, Christian Bernard, Invicta and more.



World of Watches offers over 800 Swiss Legend timepieces and selected watches will be reduced up to 85% during their March Madness sale. With the college basketball tournament capturing America’s attention, World of Watches will be offering excellent sport watches for both men and women.



The Swiss Legend Expedition Collection offers fun new 2013 sporty styles. Its Men’s Expedition Grey Dial watch is made of high strength stainless steel for beautiful sporty look. With its unidirectional grey metallic bezel and dark grey dial, this sporty timepiece is perfect for the active man. Its luminous indices and Arabic numerals pop off the grey dial and the look is completed with the black silicone bracelet. Water resistant up to 200 meters, this new Swiss Legend watch is available on sale during this year’s March Madness sales event.



“I like the grey dial and nice soft silicone strap. Very nice watch at a great value and I really like the dial size. Sometimes the photos look bigger but when I got this watch 2 days after I ordered it I was amazed at how awesome it was. It was better than I expected and the size perfect. Hard to believe I got this watch at such a great price… you guys rock!” Said Carl customer of World of Watches.



Customer satisfaction is the key to World of Watches’ success and they have all the top name brand discount watches available at the lowest prices.



World of Watches also features 1,000s of other watches on sale by manufacturers including Armani, Lucien Piccard, Invicta, Swiss Army watches, Jacques Lemans and more. The company encourages customers to visit the website frequently, as new inventory arrives daily and prices are lowered during daily deals and specials running on the website.



About World of Watches

World of Watches is an award-winning website that has been selling watches to tens of thousands of satisfied customers since 2003. In both 2007 and 2008, Inc. Magazine selected worldofwatches.com as one of America’s 500 Fastest Growing Companies in its annual Inc. 500 list. World of Watches gives customers a superior shopping experience with:



