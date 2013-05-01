World of Watches Now Offering Discount Stuhrling Watches for Mother's Day Sale at Up to 87% Off

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- World of Watches is celebrating Mother’s Day this year by holding a sale on more than 500 different women’s watches. This includes the most popular brands like Stuhrling which are known for their craftsmanship and modern fashion.



The Stuhrling Little Lady is one of the most appealing ladies watches that is made by this company. The watch has a classic look with a light pink watch face. The bracelet and watch case are both made of stainless steel.



This watch uses a push button deployment clasp with a safety feature. It would be virtually impossible for a pick-pocketing thief to swipe this off of a woman’s wrist in a crowd. The case diameter measures approx. 30mm. This size is smaller than a typical gentleman’s wrist watch and it’s the perfect size to add a nice feminine touch to the look and feel of this watch.



The Little Lady watch by Stuhrling is also available in other similar styles. The watch can be purchased with a gold-plated finish, as well as with white or black watch faces.



Right now the Stuhrling Little Lady wrist watch is on sale for $155. That’s a 78% discount off of the listing price.



Women’s watches from Swiss Legend and other brands are also on sale for this coming Mother’s Day. One of the most glamorous and appealing watches that Swiss Legend makes for women is on sale with an 87% discount. The Women’s White Diamond Neptune Ceramic Watch is studded with approx. 0.97 ctw of white diamonds. These diamonds are professionally set into the outer edges of the bezel around the watch face.



The diamonds in the bezel of this watch help to turn this casual watch into an elegant time piece that can be worn out on special occasions or as a dress watch when a woman just wants to add a touch of elegance to her outfit.



The Neptune model of this watch normally sells for just under $2,000. After being discounted for this Mother’s Day Sale, the cost to consumers is only $249.99.



World of Watches will ship most watch models on the same day as ordered as long as the order is placed before 2pm EST (this includes the Stuhrling watches). Customer service is a priority at this website and with Mother’s Day quickly approaching (May 12th), this is the ideal place to buy a watch online.



