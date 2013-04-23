World of Watches Offering Discount Watches for Mother's Day Sale Up to 96% Off.

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- World of Watches is celebrating Mother’s Day by offering watch discounts on more than 800 women’s wrist watches. Discounts go as high as 96% on some watches, and the sale includes the most popular brands like Invicta, Movado, Glam Rock, Bulova, Michael Kors and many more.



The largest discounts are being applied to watches like the Invicta Women's Ceramics/Square Classique Diamond (white dial, white ceramic). This watch has a 95% discount; reducing the price from $1,395 to only $69.99 (limited time only). The watch has 16 white diamonds on the stainless steel bezel and a beautiful white ceramic case.



Discounted designer watches are also available from Salvatore Ferragamo. World of Watches is selling a mother of pearl watch with pink genuine crocodile leather from Ferragamo at an 80% discount. The watch was originally priced at $4,425 and now for Mother’s Day it has been reduced to only $899.



This watch has a sapphire crystal that is virtually scratch proof, and a quartz movement inside of it that was made in Switzerland. Two additional straps that are interchangeable with this watch are included in the sale; one white strap and one grey strap.



A customer of the World of Watches website recently stated "I just wanted to take a moment to extend a sincere appreciation to your Customer Service Team and manager Gloria Del Ray. They are always very prompt and some of the best courteous customer service professionals I have ever interfaced with." Dennis C.



Most watches are shipped on the same day as ordered if your order is submitted by 2pm EST. Customer service representatives are available for help via telephone and the live chat feature on the website.



World of Watches also features men’s watches from some of the most popular brands like Victorinox Swiss Army, Bulova, Stuhrling, Swiss Legend, Timex, and Tissot. New deals on discount brand name watches are offered to customers on a daily basis.



About World of Watches

World of Watches is an award-winning website that has been selling watches to tens of thousands of satisfied customers since 2003. In both 2007 and 2008, Inc. Magazine selected worldofwatches.com as one of America’s 500 Fastest Growing Companies in its annual Inc. 500 list. World of Watches gives customers a superior shopping experience with:



- Free Shipping on all domestic orders

- 100% Satisfaction Guarantee

- Low Price Guarantee

- 30 Day Money Back Guarantee



