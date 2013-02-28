World of Watches TV Is Showcasing Invicta Brand Name Watches During Their Live Broadcasts

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Brand name watch retail giant World of Watches has announced that their 24/7 television station, World of Watches TV, will be showcasing Invicta watches this month. This month they are showcasing Invicta followed by more brand names such as Technomarine, Stuhrling, Armani, Swiss Legend and other top sellers.



As part of their Invicta promotion, they currently offer 857 different Invicta watches on their website. All 40 collections from the Invicta Aviator to the I-Force are available at discount prices and will be showcased on World of Watches TV. Known for their fast service and even same day shipping on selected products, World of Watches has become a leader in the online retail market.



The Invicta I-Force collection offers timepieces for the casual client who’s looking to wear a comfortable and stylish watch for their day to day tasks. The Men’s I-Force Chrono Watch is a simple yet stylish watch constructed of a stainless steel body and modern dial.



The brushed stainless steel provides a more casual appearance to accompany a customer’s wardrobe. Its white dial allows the large digits and hands to be clearly visible along with their red accents. The timepiece is completed by a beautiful brown leather strap and steel buckle.



This watch is an example of Invicta’s I-Force collection and showcases Invicta’s attention to detail in construction. From the subdials to the tachy meter and the red accents, this watch is hand crafted for daily use. World of Watches will be showcasing this timepiece along with several others this month on their television channel and online.



“I love the website. It is very user friendly. They exceed my expectations and I am ordering another product soon. Roi Mallach is a very nice and cooperative person. I have bought two watches. Both of them were better than in the picture. And the prices are reasonable. Your Super Zoom is very precise.” Said Sammi, customer of World of Watches.



World of Watches TV can be viewed live on the website itself or also on DirectTV and Time Warner Cable. World of Watches encourages customers to visit the website frequently, as new inventory arrives daily and prices are lowered frequently. With a large assortment of watches for men and women, they continually send daily e-mails and update their social media properties to promote their latest additions.



