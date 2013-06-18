World of Wisdom Launches a Unique Interactive Astrology Website, Offering Free Customized Astropage

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- World of Wisdom’s new interactive astrology website – www.astrowow.com – is now complete and successfully tested. Whilst retaining the great features of the old website, not least quality daily, weekly, monthly and yearly sunsigns written by professional astrologers, it also incorporates new features never before seen on internet astrology sites. Most of these services are completely free.



Imagine being able to see all the important influences on your personal horoscope on one personalized AstroPage. You simply enter your birth date, time and place, and in seconds you can see your own horoscope wheel on a unique page created just for you.



The websites servers then calculate all the important minor transits that are affecting your horoscope every day, and you can see them in your Personal Calendar, with interpretations of their influence, including really helpful answers to the questions that might arise. Users can even add your friends and see the important influences in their lives. You can subscribe to this service to get a 3-month calendar so that you can plan events in advance.



Also users can calculate progressions and major transits to your horoscope, and display a detailed interpretation of these life-changing influences as they happen on your AstroPage. And if you want to see everything in one report, you can order an newEssential Year Report and receive it in real-time. This predictive report is light-years ahead of the competition in detail and accuracy.



Furthermore, the major astrology reports are immediately generated when you set up your AstroPage, and you can read excerpts from them, and view and print out your horoscope wheel. These reports are available in eight languages.



So, you have the tools on www.astrowow.com to follow trends major and minor, which are all interpreted for you in clear language. But what if you have a pressing question which you cannot work out for yourself? The Golden Circle of Astrologers features top professionals, who personally answer your questions using horary astrology and studying your birth chart – you’ll get precise answers based on their many years of worldwide experience.



About astrowow.com

The site has been supervised and organized by Adrian Ross Duncan – a professional astrologer with 30 years of experience. An author and international speaker, his mission is to make quality astrology available and understandable to as many people as possible worldwide. You will be able to read his short astro-blogs on your AstroPage, as well as his monthly articles about political and social developments worldwide.