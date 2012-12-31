World Order Strategy: New Book Chronicles Congressional Attempt to Transform NATO Into an Atlantic Union.

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- While NATO is seen as a staple of the modern world’s stage, for over twenty five years, American presidents and congressional leaders viewed it as a stepping stone to the establishment of a transatlantic superstate. Although intended to address a myriad of challenges facing the Atlantic Community, the proposed transformation spawned a political ruckus that ended in a new wave of ultranationalism in Congress.



In his new book, ‘World Order Strategy: Atlantic Union Resolutions’, Richard Biondi chronicles this period and offers unique insight into the people, decisions and reactions that almost changed NATO for good.



Synopsis:



“World Order Strategy: Atlantic Union Resolutions documents the words, deeds and recorded votes of prominent American politicians who attempted to transform NATO into an Atlantic Federal Union of the Free from 1949 to the mid-1970s. Presidents of the United States, such as Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Nixon, Ford and Bush are exposed as proponents of the Atlantic Union idea. Included in the book is a list of prominent members of multinational corporations, the mainstream media and the academic community who were members of the Atlantic Union Committee, a pressure group led by William L. Clayton, former Justice Owen J. Roberts and Clarence K. Streit (author of Union Now).”



As the book’s Editor explains, the Atlantic Union idea served to find solutions to major issues facing the Atlantic Community.



“These included war, monetary tribulations, economic recessions, excessive debt, international trade imbalances as well as defending and extending the blessings of individual liberty and peace throughout the world,” says Biondi.



Continuing, “Today, the West is facing similar challenges, but we apparently lack the political courage and creativity to discuss international federalism as a potential solution to our current problems.”



Critics praise the Editor for not only highlighting an important period in America’s history, but for also spurring on thought and debate over issues that face the present day.



“The common challenges facing the free world should be address in an international context. My book is designed to stimulate the debate,” he adds.



Providing educational and inspirational reading for those who wish to understand the origins of U.S. foreign policy, or for those concerned about the country’s future, ‘World Order Strategy: Atlantic Union Resolutions’ is a vital addition to any bookshelf.



About Richard R. Biondi

Richard R. Biondi is a former executive consultant for the Association to Unite the Democracies (July 2001 - March 2002) as well as board member of the Ashburn Institute. Rick holds a BA in political science from the University of Washington (97), and studied international relations at the graduate level through the University of Idaho (97-99). Biondi, a veteran of the U.S. Army (1989-1992) who served with the 2nd Ranger Bn and other infantry units, is one of the few libertarian proponents of the Atlantic Union idea.