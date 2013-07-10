World Outreach Church for All Nations in Lawrenceville, Georgia Presents the 2013 Summer Festive This July Featuring Music and Food Donations

Lawrenceville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- On July 20, 2013, the 2013 Summer Festive will feature a food giveaway, back to school events, and family fun and games from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. After that, there will be a Concert on the Grass event, music stages, festivities, inflatable bounce house, and various artists from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with the doors opening for participants at 5:00 p.m. There will also be a free Caribbean cruise vacation giveaway along with other great prizes throughout the day.



This entire production is organized with the Kevstel group and will feature a variety of performances by Gospel Jazz Artist, Abraham on Sax; the WOCFAN Worship Jazz Group; Daniel Jones; Navaeh Soul; Myk-O; Victorious; Toshinger; Timi Awonaike; Spanish pop and many more. In an effort to impact the community, WOCFAN will run the gamut of varying musical genres including jazz, gospel, reggae, salsa and hip hop while conveying the underlying message to Christ.



The 2013 Summer Festive is expected to have over 1,000 participants. The Atlanta Community Food Bank will deliver 10,544 pounds of food on the day of the event. This amount of food is approximated to serve roughly 220 families within the Lawrenceville community.



For the first time, the 2013 Summer Festive will have what is called The Backpack Program as well as a back to school health screening and children’s activities. The Backpack Program is a specialized program for children age 4-16 where children can fill a backpack with supplies and food to take home. The 2013 Summer Festive will also feature a Food Giveaway where 260 food boxes will be distributed to families in the community.



The Children’s Ministry of WOCFAN will help with children’s activities and entertainment for the event. During the Concert on the Grass Event for the 2013 Summer Festive, WOCFAN will serve food at no charge during the event. Food being served will include 750 hotdogs, sports drinks, water, juices and sweet teas.



For a fun, friendly, and exciting day filled with messages of Christ, the 2013 Summer Festive hosted by WOCFAN is perfect for any family. For more information, visit www.wocfanusa.org.



Contact: Jeff Anderson

World Outreach Church for all Nations

1294 Braselton Hwy.

Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Admin@wocfanusa.org

770.934.1347