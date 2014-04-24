World Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2014 to 2020 : Grand View Research, Inc

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- The global PP (Polypropylene) nonwoven fabric market is expected to reach USD 30.61 billion by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. Growing demand for baby diapers, adult incontinence and feminine disposable products is expected to remain a key driving factor for the global market over the next six years. In addition, increasing market penetration of PP nonwoven fabric for durable applications, mainly in Asia Pacific and Middle East countries, is also expected to have a positive impact on demand over the forecast period.



However, volatility in polypropylene prices on account of constant fluctuations in crude oil prices is expected to remain a key challenge for the industry. Moreover, stringent regulatory scenario, mainly in Europe and the U.S. is also expected to restrain market growth over the next six years.



The report “PP (Polypropylene) Nonwoven Fabric Market Analysis And Segment Forecasts To 2020,” is available now to Grand View Research customers at http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/polypropylene-nonwoven-fabric-market



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Further Key findings from the study suggest:



- Global market for PP nonwoven fabric was 5,553.6 kilo tons in 2013 and is expected to reach 9,978.2 kilo tons by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2014 to 2020.

- Spunbonded PP nonwoven fabric emerged as the leading product segment and accounted for 47.4% of total market volume in 2013. In addition to being the largest consumed product, spunbonded fabric is also expected to be the fastest growing segment, at an estimated CAGR of 8.3% from 2014 to 2020. On the other hand, staple PP nonwoven fabric is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 6.9% from 2014 to 2020.

- Hygiene emerged as the leading application segment for PP nonwoven fabric and accounted for 50.7% of total market volume consumed in 2013. However, owing to increasing market penetration in durable application segments, hygiene is expected to lose out some volume share over the next six years. Global demand for PP nonwoven fabric from medical industry is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 8.8% from 2014 to 2020.

- Asia Pacific dominated the global market and accounted for 40.6% of total market volume in 2013 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2014 to 2020. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing regional market for PP nonwoven fabric, at an estimated CAGR of 10.3% from 2014 to 2020. North American demand for PP nonwoven fabric is expected to reach USD 6.91 billion by 2020.

- The global PP nonwoven fabric industry is fragmented with top five participants accounting for over 40% of global market in 2013. Leading companies have been involved in frequent M&A activities in order to increase their market presence. Some of the major industry participants include AVGOL, Fibertex, Fiberweb, Kimberly-Clark, PGI, First Quality, Mitsui and Toray among others.



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For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the PP nonwoven fabric market on the basis of product, application and region:



Global PP Nonwoven Fabric Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Spunbonded



- Staples



- Meltblown



- Composite



Global PP Nonwoven Fabric Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Hygiene



- Industrial



- Medical



- Geotextiles



- Furniture



- Carpet



- Agriculture



- Other



PP Nonwoven Fabric Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- North America



- Western Europe



- Asia Pacific



- Middle East



Saudi Arabia



- RoW



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