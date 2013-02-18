World-Record Holder Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Art-Form, Announces New Show and Becomes a Certifiable Count

Studio City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Guinness World Record holder, Dollar Baby director (Stephen King’s short film program), and the first artist to premiere a virtual musical one-man show (Soul Photography, 2009 via the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival) celebrates his 1993 creation, Darksoul Theatre™ and becomes a certifiable Count.



St. Petersburg-born writer, publisher of The Testament of Solomon (found on Amazon), actor (see IMDb) and creator of the Darksoul Theatre™ since age 13 (www.DarksoulTheatre.com) celebrates the twentieth anniversary of Darksoul performance art by announcing a new show to premiere in Los Angeles on June 15th, a new feature length documentary about the art-form, and becomes Count of the “smallest country on Earth”.



Psychological Antidotes and Soul Prescriptions is the title of the upcoming full-length documentary film, digital and physical album & live show, premiering at the 4th annual Hollywood Fringe Festival (www.hollywoodfringe.org) on June 15th, 2013.



Tank also becomes Count of the Principality of Sealand, “the smallest country on Earth”. For an interesting article about the Principality/Micronation, see the New York Times article “All Hail Sealand” by Frank Jacobs (publish date: March 20th, 2012). Tank’s certificate states, “The Principality of Sealand Royal Family is proud to accept Count Mikhail Tank into our ranks of Nobility.”



Tank will additionally reveal a museum-quality artwork and celebrate his recent Trademark acceptance for the Darksoul Theatre in the near future.



Check out Mikhail’s 20+ Darksoul Theatre™ music & soundtrack releases through digital retailers such as iTunes as well as physical CD’s, DVD’s and books via Amazon worldwide, including his latest work, the Vancouver-performed, Power of Rejection.



“The concept of failure does not exist to me. Do what you love and enjoy your Soul’s content. I hear often from fans that I inspire them to fly in life and that makes me even more happy.” says Tank



