World Renown Doctor Announces the Top 5 Health Benefits of Green Coffee Bean Extract

Kingston, Jamaica -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Many people are already aware of the important dietary benefits of green coffee bean extract. It is now also being used by many to promote greater weight loss. This extract holds numerous beneficial properties and can offer several overall health benefits.



Here's a list of the Top 5 Health Benefits of Green Coffee Bean Extract!



1. Cardiovascular health benefits- These extracts are known to promote improved blood vessel action. Thus, it leads to better circulation in all areas of the body. Improved blood circulation results in better mental functioning, increased toxin removal and improved vision among other things. There is an overall improvement in the body's normal functions. This results in higher energy levels and improved memory.



2. Overall health benefits- The natural component chlorogenic acid present in these bean extracts are very effective in neutralizing numerous carcinogenic compounds that are known to cause cancer. Additionally, chlorogenic acid is very helpful in treating hypertension. It also prevents the buildup of fats. It will prevent glucose from being absorbed within the bloodstream. If the blood stream is free of glucose the chances of fat built up is lessened. The extract suppresses appetite and reduces cravings.



3. Regulates blood pressure - These extracts inhibit bad cholesterol that could damage the arteries or accelerate atherosclerosis. For all those who are suffering from mild hypertension or high blood pressure, this is an excellent, all-natural solution. Regular intake helps regulate the blood pressure. If one wishes to avoid a lifetime of medicines in order to rectify this issue, he/she could gain major benefits by using these extracts or supplements.



4. Healthier blood sugar level - The chlorogenic acid found in these bean extracts help bring down the blood sugar level. Those who regularly supplement their diet with a decaffeinated version of these extracts can prevent and even treat diabetes. The green coffee bean extracts effectively fight against insulin resistance. It also helps in improving the brain energy metabolism. Thus, it helps promote a healthier blood sugar level.



5. Promotes weight loss - Green coffee bean extracts have shown great results in the fat burning process.



The chlorogenic acid is an effective all-natural weight loss substance found present in these green coffee beans. It has the natural ability to prevent the absorption of fats. Additionally, it accelerates the fat burning process. This means higher weight loss in a very short time.



The extract boosts metabolic rate, which speeds up weight loss and reduces the chances of gaining excess weight. It also acts as an effective appetite suppressant! If metabolism is high, more fat and calories will be burnt. One can lose weight without cutting back on food or additional exercise. Although, for best results and to keep the weight off for long term, it is recommended that a person follow a healthy lifestyle.



Green coffee bean extracts must by no means be considered as merely a weight loss supplement. These have the ability to bring about several significant changes in an individual's health, besides promoting rapid weight loss. Therefore, even if a person is not struggling with excess weight, the green coffee bean extracts are definitely worth a consideration!



