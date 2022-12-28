World Renowned Astrologer Dorothy Morgan Shares Steps to Navigate the New 2023 Energy

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2022 -- A new year brings on new desires as well as new curiosities. Master astrologist, mentor and teacher, Dorothy Morgan is preparing to help people gain a greater insight into their purpose and personalities while navigating into the new energy of 2023.



She will be joining teacher, coach, and medium Angela Zabel of the 'Amazing Soul' show, Wednesday, December 28th at 3pm PST/ 6pm EST on VoiceAmerica Network. Listeners will have an opportunity for Q/A.



About Dorothy Morgan:

Dorothy Morgan is a world-renowned Astrologer with over 30 years of changing lives. She is fully committed to her gift that she shares daily with people all around the world. Offering private sessions, training courses and mentoring. She has played an integral part in the Seacoast Astrological Association in New Hampshire.



Dorothy's passion is empowering people by showing how astrological charts can help people navigate their lives with more flow and ease. Taking sensationalism out of astrology and looking at the whole picture, not one specific event. She shows easy and practical ways to look at the information in your birth charts and remove the drama.



Tune in live:

3pm PST/ 6pm EST

Amazing Soul with Angela Zabel

Wednesday at 3 PM Pacific

VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel

Call in live at 866-346-9141.



