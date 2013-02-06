World Renowned Plastic Surgeon Opens Branches in California

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Dr. Renato Calabria, an internationally acclaimed plastic surgeon, has set up two branches of Calabria clinics in the state of California. Located in Beverly Hills and Rancho Mirage, the clinics are ready to serve customers.



Dr. Calabria is a certified plastic surgeon who specializes in non-invasive to minimally invasive plastic surgery procedures. He founded Calabria clinics which now have 2 branches in California and 1 branch in Italy. Calabria clinics offer several surgical procedures which are classified under three main categories.



The first category is known as facial procedures which concerns the aesthetics of the face. Under this category, an individual may avail of a facelift, a nose job, an eyelid surgery, cheek implants, skin resurfacing, lip augmentation, and non invasive skin tightening.



The second category concerns the breasts and is known as breast procedures. This category offers breast augmentation, breast lift, and breast reduction services.



The third and final category concerns the body as a whole and is aptly named body procedures. Services under this category include the tummy tuck, liposuction, and arm lift.



All of these procedures and information can be found in their website. Photos and videos are also available for comparison purposes. People who are interested in the services of these clinics can read Renato Calabria reviews which are share by their customers. Several of these customer testimonials can be found in their website under the testimonials section. Also within their website is the profile of their founder, Renato Calabria M.D., detailing his history in the field of medicine and plastic surgery.



This award winning plastic surgeon was nominated in 2005 for the “Physician of the Year” award. He has practiced plastic surgery since 1995 and has offered 3 clinics since then. He is recognized for his expertise in plastic surgery and is sought after by many patients throughout the entire United States.



About Dr. Renato Calabria

