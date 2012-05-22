World Renowned Psychic Medium, TV Star, Lisa Williams Becomes an Ordained Faith Based Minister With the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, FL.

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- In a stunning development world renowned psychic medium, international speaker, author and teacher, Lisa Williams and the Universal Life Church World Headquarters together announce that Lisa Williams has been ordained by Presiding Bishop, Brother Michael as a faith based Minister. Rev. Dr. Lisa Williams, DD is now a world renowned psychic medium, Minister, international speaker, author and teacher.



"I have had many life-changing experiences from which I have realized that my calling in life was to help others and change lives." Stated by Rev Lisa Williams on her website. This statement by Rev Williams played a huge role in Brother Michael's decision to ordain Lisa who he refers to as follows; "Lisa is an angel, a messenger from God to validate our existence evolves around love and to put our minds at ease that yes as Jesus stated, the promise of heaven and an afterlife are very much true."



Brother Michael was emphatic, ".....her talent is surely not evil, but one of much love and a great gift given to her by God, I hope that by ordaining her it helps to bring forth more individuals seeking spiritual help to this amazing women, who will only benefit from their experience with her." For other interested in ordination, please check out the Universal Life Church World Headquarters website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com or contact the ULC World HQ at:



Universal Life Church World Headquarters

803 Tallahassee Street

Carrabelle, FL. 32322

850-720-1061



Ref: Wikipedia Lisa Williams (born 19 June 1973 in Birmingham, England) is a claimed psychic and healer who has starred in two shows on Lifetime TV: Lisa Williams: Life Among the Dead (2006–2007) and Lisa Williams: Voices From the Other Side (2008).



Williams is the granddaughter of Frances Glazebrook, a well known British medium.



Williams also appeared on Deal or No Deal when the episode aired on NBC on 31 March 2008. She also made a guest appearance in one of Lifetime's other shows called America's Psychic Challenge.



In 2004, Williams gave a reading to a senior staff member of TV host Merv Griffin. As a result, Griffin worked with her to host a show of her own. Lisa Williams: Life Among the Dead aired for two seasons on the Lifetime network 2006-2007. Her show Lisa Williams: Voices From the Other Side ran for five consecutive nights on the network in October 2008. Her shows are also seen in United Kingdom on three different networks. The shows followed Williams on a typical day, as she claims to communicate with the dead, investigates haunted houses, and conducts other spirit-seeking activities. She claims she has spoken to Bob Hope, Princess Diana, Natalie Wood, Marilyn Monroe and Ray Charles after they died.



In March 2009 Williams toured Australia, donating the profits to the Australian bushfire appeal - a total of $65,000.