World-Renowned Sales Gurus Share How They Sell Anything, to Any One, at Any Time

Hobart, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Being an active sales person of high tech drugs, products and services herself, Dr. Donna Ligda, sought to validate her sales techniques with other highly successful sales leaders across a wide spectrum of disciplines. Out of her quest to both validate and give back to society, the idea for Sales Success Now: In-Depth Sales Techniques was born. Sales Success Now is totally unique in its approach. Each chapter teaches the reader to become a top seller from the sales experts.



Sales Success Now: In-Depth Sales Techniques is unique in several ways. First learn from all 15 presenters; discover how a team approach is a key component to any successful sales person. Last and best of all each author who contributed to this book donated their immense talent and time to Doctors Without Borders, a 501C3 organization whose mission it is to provide healthcare where ever in the world it is needed based solely on need.



Sales Success Now: In-Depth Sales Techniques is available now for sale on Amazon.com in both printed version and electronic download versions and the book and electronic versions are both available for worldwide distribution. The book is priced at $13.99 and the Kindle version is priced at $8.99.



The typical online review of this book goes something like this, “I found the material in the book to be practical and pragmatic. Everyone sells everyday of their professional, personal and public life. This isn't just another book touting a "magic" formula but real tips and tricks from diverse, successful people. The book is an easy read and a good reference to revisit when needed.”



About The Author: Dr. Donna Ligda

Dr. Donna Ligda has enjoyed a long and varied career in healthcare. Over the past 15+ years Dr. Ligda was a road warrior specializing in very high end drug and health services sales for three very profitable national companies. Dr. Ligda sold cradle to grave products that no one wanted to take and paying for these life supporting drugs ran up costs ranging from $250K to over $10 million annually. Not an easy sell to anyone.



