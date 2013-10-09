World Sensors Market in Healthcare Applications Worth $13.11 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- According to a new market research report "World Sensors Market in Healthcare Applications (2012-2017), Global Forecast & Analysis - Segmentation by Type of Sensor (Temperature, Pressure, Chemical, Flow, Level, Position, Image and Biosensors), Monitoring, Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Drug Discovery & Delivery Applications, Geographical & Country-wise Markets" published by MarketsandMarkets, the total market is expected to reach $13.11 billion by 2017.



Browse more than 147 market data tables & figures spread through 402 pages and in-depth TOC on “World Sensors Market in Healthcare Applications (2012-2017), Global Forecast & Analysis - Segmentation by Type of Sensor (Temperature, Pressure, Chemical, Flow, Level, Position, Image and Biosensors), Monitoring, Therapeutic, Diagnostic, Drug Discovery & Delivery Applications, Geographical & Country-wise Markets”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/sensors-market-healthcare-applications-372.html



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The sensors market in medical applications is experiencing an increase in revenue due to several reasons such as demand from the healthcare sector for better and improved care, rising importance of sensors in almost all medical devices, developments in sensor technology, and newer medical applications for sensors. The sensors market in medical applications is driven by rising healthcare costs, aging population, wide-spread diseases and the need for medical diagnosis and treatment in developing and under-developed regions. The developed economies such as North America and Europe currently form the major shareholders in the revenue of sensors in healthcare applications, but the revenue is expected to increase rapidly over the years to come, with an increasing penetration of advanced sensors in sophisticated medical equipment being deployed for use in developing geographies such as Asia and Africa.



The penetration rate is also being increased by the growing awareness for advanced healthcare infrastructure in all countries, about the benefits and role of advanced sensors-equipped medical equipment, in preventing illness and saving more lives. Also, as the prices of advanced medical sensors are slowly being reduced and made affordable, their penetration rate is set to increase in developing and underdeveloped regions. The various sensors to find applications in healthcare include pressure, temperature, chemical, flow, level, position, and image and bio sensors.



The most important turning point in the history of sensors in healthcare was the advent of micro-system technologies for use in sensors for both, medical & pharmaceutical applications over the latter half of the previous decade. Micro-system technologies such as MEMS, CCD, and CMOS for miniature sensors and micro-fluidic chips have revolutionized the medical & pharmaceutical electronics segment by allowing smaller form factors, greater accuracy & precision characteristics, advanced control and low power consumption in devices & equipments. These technologies have enabled rapid deployment of sensors in several sophisticated medical & pharmaceutical equipments.



The report “World Sensors Market in Healthcare Applications, Global Forecasts & Analysis (2012-2017)” defines and segments the global sensors market in healthcare applications with analysis and forecasting of the revenues and volumes for the overall market and all its sub-segments.



This report, based on the extensive research study on the sensors and the related industry, is aimed at identifying the entire market of the sensors in healthcare applications, and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications, in terms of both - revenue and shipments. This report is focused on giving a bird’s eye-view of the complete market with regards to application of sensors in the healthcare sector, with detailed market segmentations; combined with qualitative analysis at each and every aspect of the classifications done by type of sensor, application, and geography.



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