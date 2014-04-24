World Smart Watches Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 53.5% from 2014 to 2020 : Grand View Research

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- The global smartwatches market is expected to reach USD 19.62 billion by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing companion device demand is expected to give impetus to demand for smartwatches. Increasing percentage of health/fitness conscious population has resulted in high demand for wearable fitness monitoring and tracking devices, including smartwatches.



The number of industry participants is expected to increase manifold over the next six years. In addition to startups, the expected entry of established companies is estimated to significantly fuel market growth. Ensuring usability and visual appeal is a critical factor for enabling product adoption on a global level. Furthermore, managing the tradeoff between battery life and performance is critical for profitability.



The report “Smartwatches Market Analysis And Segment Forecasts To 2020,” is available now to Grand View Research customers at http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smartwatches-market



Inquiry Before Buying @ http://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/336



Further Key findings from the study suggest:



- Global smartwatch shipments were close to 2 million units in 2013, and are expected to reach 135.3 million units by 2020, at a CAGR of 53.5% from 2014 to 2020.

- High-end smartwatches accounted for approximately 90% of the global market in 2013. This segment is expected to lose market share to the mid-end and low-end segments over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the expected trend of decreasing selling prices with a growing number of manufacturers. Majority of consumers have been reluctant to invest in premium priced products on account of unclear benefits and lack of a value proposition.

- North America accounted for the highest market share of 35% in 2013; this is mainly due to higher purchasing power as well as increasing demand for fitness tracking equipment. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market over the next six years. The regional market is expected to be driven by high smartphone proliferation and usage of Internet services.

- Industry participants include Samsung Electronics (Galaxy Gear), Pebble, Sony Corporation, Google Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. among others. R&D activities to drive innovation have been the key growth strategy for these companies. Established companies are expected to benefit from growing smartwatches demand, and drive revenue generation over the forecast period.



Request Sample of This Report @ http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/smartwatches-market/request



For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global smartwatches market on the basis of price segment and region:



Smartwatches Price Segment Outlook (Volume, Million Units and Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2020)

- High-end

- Mid-end

- Low-end



Smartwatches Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units and Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2020)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW



Latest Reports Published By Grand View Research:



Salicylic Acid Market Analysis By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Preservative, Cosmetics) And Segment Forecasts To 2020 - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/salicylic-acid-market-analysis



Enteral Feeding Devices Market Analysis By Product (Giving Sets, Enteral Feeding Pumps, Gastrostomy Tubes, Low Profile Gastrostomy Devices, Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Devices And Nasogastric Tubes) And Segment Forecasts To 2020 - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/enteral-feeding-devices-industry



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a market research and consulting company that provides off-the-shelf, customized research reports and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and energy. With a deep-seated understanding of varied business environments, Grand View Research provides strategic objective insights. For more information, visit http://www.grandviewresearch.com



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com