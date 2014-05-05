World Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Analysis, Share, Size and Forecast to 2020: Grand View Research, Inc

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- The global market for Software Defined Networking (SDN) is expected to reach USD 4,909.8 million by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for mobility and proliferation of mobile devices is expected to fuel the market over the next six years. Grand View Research also observes that the need to implement cloud computing services in an effective manner is expected to positively impact the industry on a global level.



By providing a software interface and easier management of network services, software defined network aids in establishment of efficient network infrastructure. Lack of standardization in implementation of SDN and difficulty in migration from legacy systems are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period. The growing trend of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) in organizations is expected to serve as an opportunity for market participants.



The report “Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Analysis By End Users (Enterprises, Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunications Service Providers), By Solutions (SDN Switching, SDN Controllers, Cloud Virtualization Applications) And Segment Forecasts To 2020,” is available now to Grand View Research customers and can also be purchased directly at http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/software-defined-networking-sdn-market-analysis



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Further key findings from the study suggest:



- Enterprises were the largest end user segment in 2013, and accounted for over 40% of the overall market share. Telecommunications service providers are expected to be the fastest growing end user segment, with an estimated CAGR of 45.6% from 2014 to 2020. In terms of SDN solutions, cloud virtualization applications are expected to be the largest and fastest growing segment; they accounted for over 30% of the overall market share in 2013.

- North America is expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period as a result of high penetration of mobile devices and need for enhanced network infrastructure in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market, at an estimated CAGR of 47.7% from 2014 to 2020.

- The global SDN market consists of a large number of players vying to provide end-to-end solutions. Mergers and acquisitions to consolidate market share and offer hardware, software as well as services are frequent in the industry as key strategic initiatives. Major industry participants in the market include Cisco, IBM, VMware, HP, Alcatel-Lucent, NEC, and Juniper Networks among others.



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For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the SDN market on the basis of end users, solutions, and region:



SDN End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2020)

- Enterprises

- Cloud service providers

- Telecommunications service providers



SDN Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2020)

- Switching

- Controllers

- Cloud virtualization applications

- Others



SDN Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2020)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- RoW



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