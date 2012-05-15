Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- This first edition of The Douglas-Westwood World Subsea Vessel Operations Market 2011-2015 forecasts strong recovery in vessel demand. Expenditure is set to grow 52%, totaling $72bn between 2011 and 2015.



Amongst the themes highlighted by the report:



Project timetables are accelerating as confidence returns to the industry, with a shift to larger and more complex deep water projects

Projects are increasingly capital intensive: benefitting offshore contractors with the capability and expertise to provide deepwater services

Global demand for subsea vessels is expected to climb beyond 310,000 days for the forecast period 2011-2015 – a 28% increase on the previous five years

Strong growth is expected, with annual oil & gas company spend on vessel operations set to rise from $11.2bn in 2011 to $19bn by 2015.

The comprehensive report forecasts demand for vessels used by operators around the world for their subsea field development & construction projects, inspection, repair & maintenance (IRM), well intervention and plug & abandonment activities providing detailed demand and expenditure analysis by region.



This demand-led study forms an excellent source of information for those seeking an insight into this dynamic industry sector.



Unique Approach



The World Subsea Vessel Operations Market 2011-2015 by energy business analysts Douglas-Westwood provides a detailed demand outlook for vessels operating in the key subsea markets including:



Field Development & Construction

Inspection Repair & Maintenance

Subsea Well Intervention and Plug & Abandonment

Historic and forecast vessel day demand and expenditure forecasts over the period 2006-2015 are included, with analysis provided for Africa, Asia, Australasia, Eastern Europe & FSU, Latin America, Middle East, North America, Norway, Rest of Western Europe and UK.



Market Overview



The report looks at the main factors that are driving vessel day demand for ROVSV, DSV, Flexlay, LWIV and Pipelay Vessels and provides supporting information analysing each key subsea sector.



Market supply and vessel dayrates are also discussed, providing the reader with a comprehensive understanding of the key trends involved in shaping the requirement for subsea vessels.



Market Forecasting



The Douglas-Westwood World Subsea Vessel Operations Market 2011-2015 uses a unique market model specifically developed for this report in collaboration with leading subsea industry engineers. Based on the Douglas-Westwood proprietary databases covering vessels and offshore oil and gas developments, the report includes a market forecast with an unmatched level of detail and presents analysis based on unique data:



Review of macro-economic indicators influencing subsea markets

Overview of vessel tasks within each subsea market

Comprehensive analysis of vessel demand for key subsea sectors from 2006-2015

Supply side analysis of vessels and key market participants

Region-by-region analysis covering expenditure and vessel demand for subsea markets with market trend commentary."



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/world-subsea-vessel-operations-market-2011-2015-report-537644