World Telecom and Information Society Day, 17 MAY 2012

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- May 17 is celebrated every year across the World as ‘World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD)’. International Telecommunications Union (ITU), an arm of the United Nations, lays down a different theme of importance every year and discussions and brainstorming sessions are held on the theme in all member nations.



This year’s theme was “Women and Girls in ICT”, aims to ensure that the vulnerable female half of the world’s population will march forward as equals.



A function organized by the MIT’s Pune MIT School of Telecom Management (MITSOT), Kothrud to celebrate the WTISD. It was sponsored by the Pune Centre of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering (IETE). Ms.Malathi Srinivasan, Country Leader- Academic Initiative, IBM India Pvt Ltd, was the Chief Guest. Among the dignitaries who addressed the audience were Group Captain G. M. Apte, VSM, Chairman Pune Centre IETE, Ms. Malathi Srinivasan & Ms. Manju Parkhe.



Function has started with the theme speech by Group Captain G. M. Apte, VSM, Chairman Pune Centre IETE. Founder President Prof (Dr.) Vishwanath D. Karad welcomed the gathering on behalf of MITSOT and IETE. Dr.Vijay Wadhai, Principal, MIT College of Engineering Pune, read out the global address conveyed by the ITU. Ms. Malathi Srinivasan delivered Key Note address, in which she succinctly brought out the role ICT can play in improving the life of Women and Girls.



All the dignitaries were felicitated by Founder President Prof (Dr.) Vishwanath D. Karad. This was followed by a talk by Ms. Manju Parkhe, GM – Sourcing, GE Healthcare, Bangalore who shared that “ICT can deliver educational and literacy programmes specifically targeted to poor girls and women.”, it also adds value to their life and improve their earning potential.



There are number of IETE Students’ Forums (ISF) in Engineering Colleges in Pune, where students interact with each other and the Faculty to share professional knowledge and organize events to broaden their professional perspective. Pune Centre of IETE acts as a catalyst in support of these Forums. The Centre also judges the performance of the Forums and rewards those which excel.



On this occasion Certificates were distributed to MITCOE students for their Innovative Projects by the hands of Chief Guest.



This year awards were distributed for the exceptional contribution in the field of Telecommunication by the hands of the dignitaries on the dias to the following dignitaries:



“Innovation Leadership” Award to Mr. Aayush Bhatnagar, Lead Solution Architect , Rancore Technologies -” for outstanding contribution in the field of “Innovation & Research – Telecommunication”



Dr. Mrs.Madhuri. A. Joshi, Dean R & D, College of Engineering, Pune for outstanding contribution in the field of “ Telecom Education”



Dr. Mrs Madhuri.B.Khambete, Principal, Cummins College of Engineering for Women, Pune for outstanding contribution in the field of “Telecom Education”



Projects which were exhibited during the programme was introduced by Prof. Bharati Dixit, Assistant Professor, MIT College of Engineering, Pune & an Overview of Projects given by Mr. Munir Sayyad, Rancore Technologies.



At the end of the function Dr. Sanjay Upadhye, Executive Director, MIT Pune convinced the audience about the importance of “SMILE” in human life.



To know more please visit http://www.mitsot.com/.



Mr. Hemant M. Joshi, Telecom Leader, Deloitte Haskins & Sells, India gave Concluding Remarks & Dr. Sanjay M. Bhale, Director Academics, MITSOT, Pune offered a Vote of thanks marking the end of a successful event celebrating the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2012.