MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "World Telecom Services"
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- World Telecom Services - Markets & Players Database
Markets database:-
Markets and Forecasts up to 2017 for 26 countries and by segment: Fixed telephony, Mobile services, Fixed data transmission and Internet.
Players database:-=
- Company financial accounts, revenues by segment and operating data for 20 major telco players.
- Demo versions of the databases available on request.
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http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/world-telecom-services-markets-and-players-database
These databases are part of the Telco Players and Markets Watch which includes:
- a half-yearly updated service revenues and usage dataset
- a half-yearly updated player KPI benchmark database
- a half-yearly updated status report
- quarterly market insights
- privileged analyst access (unmetered support and five hour consulting services)
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Table of Content
Telecom Services Market
Fixed telephony
Mobile Services
Mobile voice services
Mobile data services
Fixed data transmission and Internet
Data transmission
Internet services
Subscribers
Fixed Telephony
PSTN / ISDN lines
Mobile Services
Total Mobile subscribers
2G subscribers
3G subscribers
4G subscribers
Prepaid subscribers
Postpaid subscribers
Top 4 Mobile operators Market share
Fixed Internet
Total Internet subscribers
Dial-up subscribers
Broadband subscribers
DSL subscribers
Cable modem subscribers
FTTx subscribers
Other broadband subscribers
VoIP subscribers
Top 3 fixed broadband operators Market share
General Data
Population
Number of inhabitants
Economic data
GDP
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