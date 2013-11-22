Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- World Telecom Services - Markets & Players Database



Markets database:-



Markets and Forecasts up to 2017 for 26 countries and by segment: Fixed telephony, Mobile services, Fixed data transmission and Internet.



Players database:-=



- Company financial accounts, revenues by segment and operating data for 20 major telco players.

- Demo versions of the databases available on request.



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These databases are part of the Telco Players and Markets Watch which includes:



- a half-yearly updated service revenues and usage dataset

- a half-yearly updated player KPI benchmark database

- a half-yearly updated status report

- quarterly market insights

- privileged analyst access (unmetered support and five hour consulting services)



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Table of Content



Telecom Services Market

Fixed telephony

Mobile Services

Mobile voice services

Mobile data services

Fixed data transmission and Internet

Data transmission

Internet services



Subscribers

Fixed Telephony

PSTN / ISDN lines

Mobile Services

Total Mobile subscribers

2G subscribers

3G subscribers

4G subscribers

Prepaid subscribers

Postpaid subscribers

Top 4 Mobile operators Market share



Fixed Internet

Total Internet subscribers

Dial-up subscribers

Broadband subscribers

DSL subscribers

Cable modem subscribers

FTTx subscribers

Other broadband subscribers

VoIP subscribers

Top 3 fixed broadband operators Market share



General Data

Population

Number of inhabitants

Economic data

GDP



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