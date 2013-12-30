World Trade Center Noida, Greater Noida Offers 12% Assured Return on Your Investment

Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- India is currently one of the fast growing economies of the world having an exclusive market area and a large pool of esteemed customers. This nation has astonished the entire world with its excellent business strategy and approach towards struggling world economy. India is one of few countries that helped the entire world in coming out the adverse economic slowdown. Because of excellent market area and skilled work force, the entire nation is now looking towards India with the hope of getting positive growth. When this kind of thing happens, the need of real estate development suddenly increases. Hence, the renowned network of office complexes – World Trade Center, has taken a positive step with the launch of its new center in this fast growing nation. The establishment of this world famous business center will take place in Noida city which is currently one of the foremost real estate hubs of India. This city is adjacent to national capital Delhi and has great connectivity to other major cities, such as Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida.



With the launch of World Trade Center Noida, a new chapter in the real estate industry of Delhi-NCR has been opened. This mega structure will surely provide great business environment to the Indian companies who were earlier not able to compete with their international counterpart. Entire structure of the building is green approved and boasts of excellent architectural style which throws a picturesque view. Internationally acclaimed MNCs and India’s best private sector companies are existed to this place which means the World Trade Center Noida will get an excellent neighborhood. Also, the presence of bus terminus and metro stations in the close proximity makes sure that people will get hassle free commuting experience.



Before entering into India, World Trade Center organization registered its presence in 330 cities of 100 countries across the world. The construction work is being handled by world famous construction company Spire World. Exact location for the development of WTC Noida is Tech Zone – 1, Greater Noida. This place has pleasant surroundings and offers eco-friendly atmosphere to the people. The developers have planned to develop well designed office spaces on the land area that ranges from 350 square feet to 1000 square feet. Moreover, 12% assured return on investment is being provided in order to rope in more number of investors. Entire building of World Trade Center Greater Noida is fitted with centralized air-conditioning system, which maintains inside and outside temperature. In addition, audio-visual aid, high speed internet service, auditorium, seminar hall etc. are also provided here, which ensures world class working environment.



About World Trade Center Noida

World Trade Center Noida is country’s fast growing economy and changing business standards. The project is located at the exotic location of Tech Zone - I, Greater Noida, from where every important destination of Delhi-NCR is easily accessible.