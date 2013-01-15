World Travel Brands Awards Announced in India

Uttar Pradesh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Brands Academy, one of world’s leading brand management and consulting companies, organized the Indian edition of World Travel Brands in New Delhi, India, to felicitate India’s most powerful brands, exceptional individuals and innovative businesses from the Travel, Tourism & Hospitality industries that have achieved excellence in customer service and developed innovative ways to carve an emphatic identity for themselves. Mr. Prahlad Kakar, leading Indian ad film director and brand guru, was the chief guest at the ceremony. Mr. Kakar gave away the prestigious World Travel Brands Awards to the winners, ensuring an extremely lively evening with his inimitable flamboyant style. Based on market research and opinion surveys conducted by BIG Research, one of the top market research agencies in India, the World Travel Brands winners included prominent brands like Radisson Blu, Vivanta by Taj, The Leela Kovalam Beach, Hyatt Regency, Meluha-The Fern, Royal Tulip, Wyndham Grand, Air India, Thomas Cook, Amadeus (Bird Group), Sterling Holiday Resorts, The Gateway Hotel, Oakwood Serviced Apartments, Moti Mahal Delux, Yo!China, CarzOnRent, Sagar Ratna, Nexus Travel Solutions, Chefs@Work, The Grand Dragon Ladakh, Vijayshree Heritage Village, Spice Court, Shanti Boutique Hotels, Underdoggs Sports Bar & Grill, Vasundhara Sarovar Premiere, Awke-nox, Viva Voyages, Paintball Sports Co. Pvt. Ltd., The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa, Chi Kitchen & Bar, Kai Asia (The Gateway Hotel, Vadodara) and Ranjit's SVAASA Heritage Boutique Spa Haveli.



According to Mr. Prahlad Kakar, "The travel and tourism industry is one of the cornerstones of the Indian economy as it not only earns huge revenues for the country but also creates employment for millions of people. World Travel Brands has brought the movers and shakers in the Indian Travel industry together onto an excellent platform. This brilliant concept introduced by Brands Academy will surely motivate the industry to do even better in the times to come!"



The World Travel Brands gala ceremony was conducted at Hotel Radisson Blu, Dwarka, New Delhi, one of the fastest emerging 5-star hotels on North India. Key decision makers from India's leading hotels, airlines, restaurants, travel agencies, tour and cruise operators, spas and salons, travel media, and the suppliers to these industries gathered together to celebrate the achievements of the best performers. Adding to the celebrity quotient of the ceremony was Anaida, famous Pop Singer from the late 90’s who is more popularly known as the 'Oova Oova Girl'. The glittering ceremony was punctuated with scintillating dance performances by Goa based Yogi's Angels, one of India’s leading western dance groups.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rishu Monga, CEO, World Travel Brands, said, "We’re overwhelmed with the phenomenal response that our concept, World Travel Brands has received in India! If its rapidly growing popularity is any indication, I can say with confidence that our awards are all set to emerge as the most authoritative travel awards that offer unparalleled recognition to the best performers who are transforming the face of the global travel industry."



To select the World Travel Brands from India, BIG Research conducted the Brands Academy commissioned market study over a period of 12 months with more than 100 field executives who surveyed many properties across India as ‘mystery guests’. The company later on conducted the opinion surveys amongst the end consumers including but limited to business & leisure travelers, travel agencies, tour operators, suppliers, travel media and industry experts to gauge their popularity and perceptions about them and authenticate the facts gathered in the market study. The primary objectives of this study were to identify, acknowledge and offer befitting recognition to the pursuit of excellence, innovations and best practices of the winners that lead to their exemplary performance and to highlight the crucial role that their dedication to customer satisfaction plays in ensuring their long term success considering the extremely competitive and ever-evolving scenario in the travel and tourism industry.



"The true aim of this mammoth effort is to encourage the participants to showcase their achievements and inspire others on how they can improve, grow, while continually striving for perfection in their sphere of operations. World Travel Brands Awards are based on comprehensive profiling of the brands, quality of their services and the consumer perception amongst several other criteria," concluded Mr. Monga.



About World Travel Brands

World Travel Brands is an exclusive status made available to brands, companies and products belonging to Travel sector as a unique honor in acknowledgement to their efforts towards promoting excellence in their operations. World Travel Brands celebrates the success of highly effective brands, outstanding individuals & progressive businesses from Travel sector that have demonstrated excellence in customer service and designed revolutionary techniques to establish unrivaled brand equity for themselves. It is a concept created and being implemented across many nations by Brands Academy, one of the leading brand management agencies in the world. For additional details, please visit the official website of World Travel Brands



About Brands Academy Pvt. Ltd.

Brands Academy is one of the top brand management consultancies in India that offers a plethora of branding services including design and development of brand strategy and brand architecture, brand name development, market research and implementation of brand positioning and brand repositioning campaigns to corporate, start-ups and NGOs. Brands Academy's extensive experience in corporate branding extends into several industries spanning both consumer and business to business (B2B) domains. Brands Academy has a client list of over 70 companies and a portfolio of over 120 brands. As one of the leading branding companies in India, Brands Academy team has the requisite hands-on experience in development and management of brands that are successful and leaders in their own segments. For more information, please log on to the official website of Brands Academy



About BIG Research Pvt. Ltd.

BIG Research Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading market research companies in India providing cutting edge marketing research and brand promotion services to business organizations of all sizes. Its mission is to provide its customers with valid, reliable, and actionable information so that they can make informed business decisions. The company has clients both from public as well as private sector. Apart from in-house research projects on various industry segments, BIG Research specializes in undertaking customized research projects specially commissioned to unveil crucial business insights as per the specific requirements of its clients. For more information, please log on to the official website of BIG Research



