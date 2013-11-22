Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- World Video Game Market:Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends



Despite the profound changes that are going through it, the global market for video games will resume a new period of growth by jumping from EUR 53.9bn in 2013 to EUR 82.1bn in 2017.



Click Here To Visit Complete Report:-

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-world-video-game-market



This study follows the development of key indicators for the sector over five years and makes an appraisal of the key markets:



- Home consoles

- Handheld consoles

- Offline games

- Online games

- Mobile phone games

These deliverables are part of the Video Game watch which covers:



- A yearly updated dataset

- A yearly updated status report

- Three market insights

- Direct access to lead video game analysts



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Overview

1.2. Online and mobile platforms giving traditional gaming sectors a run for their money

1.3. Asia-Pacific, the world’s biggest video game market

1.4. Key trends



2. Methodology

2.1. List of indicators

2.2. Geographical coverage



3. Key trends

3.1. The arrival of next gen home consoles will boost the market from 2013 to 1017

3.2. Traditional game publishers’ financial performance pales in comparison to online and mobile specialists

3.3. Fewer and fewer blockbusters, more and more expensive to produce

3.4. Close to two thirds of video game market revenue generated by online software sales and paid gaming

3.5. Transition to Free2Play

3.6. Irreversible ubiquity

3.7. Gaming and smart TV: a natural convergence

3.8. The tablet explosion



To Download Sample Report Visit:-

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179547



4. Home console segment

4.1. Hardware

4.2. Software

4.3. IDATE's viewpoint on… the home console segment



5. Handheld console segment

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Software

5.3. IDATE's viewpoint on… the handheld console segment



6. Mobile gaming segment

6.1. Gamers

6.2. Market

6.3. IDATE's viewpoint on… the mobile gaming segment



7. Computer game segment

7.1. Offline computer games

7.2. Offline computer games: players

7.3. Offline computer games: market

7.4. Close-up on social gaming

7.5. IDATE's viewpoint on … the social gaming segment

7.6. IDATE's viewpoint on… the MMORPG segment



8. Annex

Annex 1: Financial indicators for the top traditional and mobile gaming companies

Annex 2: Which of the traditional game publishers are on Facebook?

Annex 3: Development costs for games published between 1981 and 2013

Annex 4: Examples of ubiquitous games

Annex 5: The Apple Store’s 10 top selling game publishers - The Apple Store’s 20 top selling game publishers

Annex 6: Market share in volume for tablets, smartphones and handheld consoles



Latest Reports:

ShradhaSpectrum For Mobile Broadband

:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/shradhaspectrum-for-mobile-broadband



Where to find the new frequency bands?

This insight analyses the existing and potential frequency bands for mobile broadband. It takes into account both licensed and unlicensed bands in a context of rapidly growing mobile data traffic.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179548



This insight is part of the Spectrum watch which covers:



- a dataset

- three market insights

- a status report

- Direct access to lead spectrum analysts



Latin Americas Emerging Markets

: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/latin-americas-emerging-markets



Latin America's emerging markets

What outlook for satellite?



Latin America’s emerging markets provides a summary of the latest developments in Latin America’s broadband and TV markets. It delivers a snapshot of today’s markets, detailing available services and usage levels, along with an in-depth analysis of the overriding trends we are seeing in the telecoms and television sectors. And, finally, it offers readers IDATE’s market forecasts up to 2017, including customer and satellite transponder numbers.



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179345



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact:-

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog :http://marketpresss.blogspot.com/

FaceBook FanPage: https://www.facebook.com/marketresearchreports.biz