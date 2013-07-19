World Vision Chooses TokenEx to Provide Tokenization Services

Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Information security provider TokenEx announced today that they are providing web-based tokenization security for the nonprofit organization World Vision. This partnership will allow World Vision to provide more effective security for the information of online donators.



According to co-founder and CEO Alex Pezold, TokenEx was chosen by World Vision out of a field of six security firms, based on TokenEx’s competitive pricing, flexibility of services for a complex environment, and ease of integration into World Vision’s existing systems.



World Vision currently uses the TokenEx system to secure credit card data processed during online donations. However, they could expand the reach of the security system to include financial account numbers from paper check donations and other kinds of sensitive customer data.



The change in security systems took about two months to implement, and the tokenization service is now fully operational on the World Vision website.



Before the partnership, World Vision used internal data security measures to protect customer data. However, due to the high costs of PCI compliance and the difficulty in implementing it for their entire system, World Vision decided to use TokenEx’s tokenization service to achieve PCI compliance for their data security.



About World Vision

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to helping children, families and communities in more than 100 countries. They provide emergency assistance to people affected by natural disasters and civil conflict, help alleviate the effects of poverty in poor communities worldwide, and work as advocates for justice on behalf of the impoverished.



Since being founded in 1950 by Robert Pierce, World Vision has become one of the largest relief organizations in the world. In 2012 World Vision used more than $1 billion in assets and donations to help millions of people both in the United States and abroad.



About TokenEx

TokenEx is a leading provider of web-based tokenization security services. Their services couple tokenization, data encryption, and key management to provide a secure environment for sensitive data.



TokenEx was founded in 2010 by Alex Pezold and Dr. Jerald Dawkins in response to the growing difficulties in keeping sensitive online data secure. To date, TokenEx remains privately funded. The company has also received awards for innovation in the field of online data security.