World Wide Invest Breaks 100,000 Members as Number 1 Source of Forex and Stock Market Tips

Forex, or the foreign exchange market, has a number of advantages over typical trading because the floor never closes, and world trade deals are conducted through it, making the stakes much higher and the rewards potentially much greater. For those interested in Forex trading, futures trading or stock market trading, World Wide Invest is an essential resource in learning the skills of trading and keeping up to date with the latest insights from industry professionals. The World Wide Invest Forex forum is a community unlike any other online, where these professionals congregate to discuss how to exploit the markets effectively.



The World Wide Invest website plays host to the Forex forum, a thriving community split into the Front Office, Forex and Futures & Stock Market sections, in which those with different specialities and interests can engage on discussions where they set the topics or reply to those posted by others.



The homepage itself links to the Forex forum in a side bar which displays live updates of the latest discussion topics, as well as an extensive news and briefing room showing news, industry and economics articles affecting the stock market so that individuals can get an instant appraisal of the day’s events.



A spokesperson for World Wide Invest explained, “Our forum can be translated into over twenty languages through our in built language support tool, making it a truly worldwide resource. This is an invaluable asset when discussing Forex trading, as members from around the world can contribute and often break the news on emerging trends before such information passes through official channels. The forum has nearly a thousand users active and online at any one time, providing fruitful discussion and up to the minute tips. Anyone with an interest in Forex and stock market trading should make use of this free and thriving community.”



About World Wide Invest

World Wide Invest is the premier Forex, Futures & Stock Forum online, serving both expert Traders and beginners since 2009 with up to date industry and economic news, stock tips, strategy discussions and more. The forum boasts more than a hundred thousand active members, all learning, innovating and sharing to maximise their successes. For more information, please visit: http://worldwide-invest.org