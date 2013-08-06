World Wide Invest Forums Play Host to Controversial New Trading Method

Constanta, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- In 2012, astrologist WD Gann proposed a controversial method for predicting the markets using astrological signs. What began as a single post on the World Wide Invest forums has now over the course of the last year expanded into a full sub forum filled with extraordinary levels of discussion on how the star signs affect the worldwide stock market. The forum includes everything from important and significant dates to watch out for in the calendar to five day horoscopes looking at major trends.



There are now over one hundred topics posted in the sub forum, many of which focus on futures trading, for which the horoscopes seem particularly well adapted as they use the movements of the stars and planets to predict shifts in human behaviour and perspectives over days, weeks and even months.



Astrological trading is still a bizarre thought to many in the finance industry but its ability to predict the markets has been observed by some and resulted in successes for them, making believers out of sceptics. How popular it proves over the long term remains to be seen, but the sub forum remains a hive of activity for the time being.



A spokesperson for World Wide Invest explained, “The truth of the matter is that the stock markets are every bit as complex, shifting and unpredictable as any other element of life. Humanity trusts astrological predictions to make all kinds of major and minor life decisions, and as a result, those decisions affect the stock market. By knowing about the astrological predictors that a large proportion of people are acting on, it is possible to see how the markets will be affected and make impressive trades on that basis. It is essentially a self-fulfilling prophecy, but one that can lead to greater wealth for those who investigate it.”



About World Wide Invest

About World Wide Invest: World Wide Invest is the premier Forex, Futures & Stock Forum online, serving both expert Traders and beginners since 2009 with up to date industry and economic news, stock tips, strategy discussions and more. The forum boasts more than a hundred thousand active members, all learning, innovating and sharing to maximise their successes. For more information, please visit: http://worldwide-invest.org