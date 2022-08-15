World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2022 -- An investigation was announced for investors in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) shares over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Stamford, CT based World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America.



On June 15, 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE board was investigating an alleged $3 million settlement that CEO Vince McMahon agreed to pay in January 2022 to a former WWE employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.



Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) to $58.72 per share on June 23, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.