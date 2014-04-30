World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) shares over potential securities laws violations by World Wrestling Entertainment and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



If you purchased shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) concerning whether a series of statements by World Wrestling Entertainment regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $484.01 million in 2012 to $507.97 million in 2013 while its respective Net Income fell from $31.43 million to $2.76 million. Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) grew from $7.72 per share in late 2012 to as high as $31.39 per share on March 20, 2014.



On April 7, 2014, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. announced that it has changed the location of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on April 25, 2014. Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) declined from over $31 in March 2014 to as low as $19.65 per share on April 11, 2014.



On April 28, 2014, NYSE:WWE closed at $19.51 per share.



Those who purchased shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com