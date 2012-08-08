WorldCarScene.com Is Launching a Free User Driven Automotive News Community

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- World Car Scene has been created with the user in mind and is developed to give car lovers the easiest way to share, browse and categorize their favorite car information and automotive content submitted by World Car Scene users.



Executive Designer Chris Elliot has this to say about World Car Scene, “Posting a mini article to Worldcarscene.com is so easy anyone can submit quality content to the site. We designed it this way so users have a quick and easy platform in which to share their newest car designs, car technologies and the all the amazing changes happening within the automotive industry in the world.”



The automotive market is ever changing and the information needs to keep up. Worldcarscene.com is built to provide a fast changing user submitted automotive news environment. Bill Hadley, consultant, said, “Worldcarscene.com will be great for car bloggers, vehicle manufactures, automotive business owners and all automobile enthusiasts that are eager to share their newest car information with the many internet users looking for new quality automotive content online.”



Unlike other automotive sites you can submit articles to World Car Scene that link the submitted posts back to the host sites in which they originated. This allows people that post on worldcarscene.com to increase the traffic flow to their website and create valuable back links to their webpage.



World Car Scene has finished the design of the site and incorporation has started. The site is in the testing stage and will be available for public use in August. Worldcarscene.com launch date has not yet been determined and will be released soon with more site details.



Contact: Jonathon Boyd

WorldCarScene@Gmail.com

info@worldcarscene.com

http://worldcarscene.com/