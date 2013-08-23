Worldhotels Adds 31 New Hotels in First Half of 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Worldhotels reports a successful first half of the year with 31 hotels and a total of almost 6,000 rooms joining the international hotel group. The new hotels are located in key destinations and represent some of the world’s finest luxury hotels and resorts, from Barcelona luxury hotels to Shanghai central properties.



Within the first six months of 2013, a total of 168 hotels applied for affiliation. The small percentage of acceptances underlines the group’s comprehensive set of requirements. The new editions to make it to Worldhotels’ portfolio include 17 new hotels in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), three new properties in North and South America and 11 in the Asia Pacific region.



“In 2013 our strategy was not only to complement our portfolio of almost 500 hotels in 65 destinations worldwide, but to gain unique hotels in new destinations. We believe that no two places in the world are the same and we want our hotels to reflect this”, comments Robert Hornman, Managing Director at Worldhotels.



The international hotel group is particularly proud to strategically expand its soft franchise solution with the addition of six branded hotels. The new branding solution of Worldhotels was introduced in 2010 as an ideal alternative to standard franchise contracts and now counts 21 Worldhotels worldwide with an inventory of more than 5,000 rooms in destinations ranging from Memphis to Barcelona. Luxury hotels belonging to the many new branded Worldhotels are located in the fast-growing market of the People’s Republic of China.



“We have been strongly expanding in emerging markets – particularly in China – and are glad to see our efforts are paying off”, explains Roland Jegge, the group’s Executive Vice President Asia Pacific. “Having branded Worldhotels in key destinations such as Shanghai, Suzhou and Wuxi further strengthens our brand in this highly competitive market.”



Worldhotels also reports a positive outlook for the rest of 2013 with an extensive pipeline of hotels in key destinations within Asia and Europe.



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For Media contact:

Veronika Bahnmann

Worldhotels

+49 (0) 69 660 56 – 259

vbahnmann@worldhotels.com

http://worldhotels.com/