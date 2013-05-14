Worldhotels Highlights Luxury Hong Kong Hotels and Many Others in Asia Pacific

Frankfurt, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Worldhotels, one of the leading groups for independent hotels worldwide, celebrates its most luxurious hotels in Asia Pacific with its special ‘World Treats Rate’.



From 1 July through 31 August, guests seeking an unforgettable stay in Shanghai, luxury Hong Kong hotels, Phuket or any other of Worldhotels’ 250 destinations worldwide can benefit from this special rate which comes with breakfast and 1.000 frequent flyer miles.



The ‘World Treats Rate’ can be booked for a minimum stay of two nights at worldhotels.com/world-treats or any other booking channel. The rate is available at all of the group’s 500 hotels, including:



The Longemont Shanghai



The five-star hotel – one of the finest luxury Hong Kong hotels – is housed in a spectacular 53 story building right in the city centre. Each of its luxuriously designed rooms boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, offering a stunning view of bustling Shanghai.



Guests will also enjoy its six restaurants serving Cantonese, Japanese and Italian cuisine as well as its rooftop tennis court. With the ‘World Treats Rate’, a double room at The Longemont Shanghai will cost from 120 EUR per night and double room.



Harbour Grand Kowloon, Hong Kong



Famous for its amazing rooftop swimming pool, the Harbour Grand Kowloon is the perfect base for a luxurious stay in Hong Kong. The Deluxe Hotel is located right on the Kowloon waterfront, besides the Victoria Harbour, and offers double rooms from 220 EUR per night during the promotional period.



Indigo Pearl, Phuket



Set against a backdrop of dense rainforest and right at the beach of Nai Yang on the northern shore, the Indigo Pearl is Phuket’s number one luxury design resort. The World Travel Awards 2012 winner offers 117 suites and private villas and the renowned Coqoon Spa. ‘World Treats Rate’ starts from 162 EUR per night and suite.



Worldhotel Grand Dushulake Suzhou



The first five star criterion hotel in Suzhou blends traditional architecture with contemporary design and overlooks the sparkling Dushu Lake at Moon Bay. Even a workout is luxurious at the Worldhotel Grand Dushulake Suzhou – its high-tech gym offers the latest in sports technology. A suite costs from 175 EUR per night with the ‘World Treats Rate’.



About WorldHotels

Worldhotels represents nearly 500 independent hotels in 250 destinations and 65 countries worldwide. For more information about Worldhotels and its range of luxury Hong Kong hotels, visit the website at http://www.worldhotels.com.



