Worldhotels Reports 64 Percent Increase in Reservations on New Website

Frankfurt, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Since introducing its new online strategy last year, Worldhotels has achieved a strong increase in its direct online bookings. Comparing January to April 2013 to the same months in 2012, the group is reporting an increase in reservations via worldhotels.com by 64 per cent and in revenue by 60 per cent. The performance increase was obvious immediately after the launch of the new website in July 2012 - room nights have overall increased by 40 per cent since then.



“We are very pleased with how the site has been performing since the revamp”, states Robert Hornman, Worldhotels’ Managing Director. “We are making great progress in strengthening direct booking channels and building a loyal customer base for our hotels.”



Paulo Salvador, Global Vice President Marketing & Sales further explains the new website’s relevance: “New technologies create new opportunities and we need to take advantage of them. Our new website is part of our strategy to capitalise on the changing market and is crucial to achieving the right balance between direct and third party bookings.”



The range of website enhancements designed to maximise business for Worldhotels and its affiliate hotels includes a full design and layout makeover as well as extended functionalities for consumers, travel agents and corporate clients.



To accommodate the increasing number of guests who plan their travel on the go, Worldhotels also optimised the site for mobile use and created its own mobile app. The new website structure is highly user friendly: Guest reviews, hotel details, images and rates are all found on one page, minimising the time guests have to spend researching a hotel.



The website’s booking engine Resmaster was also updated last year with a variety of new functionalities in its latest version, Resmaster V3. The booking engine is easily customisable for hotel’s individual websites and available exclusively for Worldhotels affiliates.



About Worldhotels

Worldhotels represents nearly 500 independent hotels in 250 destinations and 65 countries worldwide. For more information about Worldhotels and its range of luxury Hong Kong hotels, visit the website at http://www.worldhotels.com .



For Media Contact:

Worldhotels

Unterschweinstiege 2-14

Frankfurt am Main

+49 69 660560

ehuebner@worldhotels.com

http://www.worldhotels.com