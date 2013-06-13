Worldhotels Welcomes Transaero Airlines as First Russian Frequent Flyer Partner

Frankfurt, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Worldhotels, a leading global group for independent hotels, is welcoming Transaero Airlines, Russia’s second largest carrier, as its latest partner as of June 2013. Worldhotels now offers guests a selection of 25 different airline partnerships.



As part of the partnership, members of the Transaero Privilege frequent flyer programme can earn 100 points for qualifying stays at any hotel out of Worldhotels’ portfolio of 500 hotels worldwide.



Transaero is Russia’s first private airline that now operates flights on more than 190 routes all over the world. The airline’s hub airports are Moscow Domodedovo, Moscow Sheremetyevo and Moscow Vnukovo as well as St. Petersburg Pulkovo airport.



“We are very excited to have Transaero Airlines on board,” states Paulo Salvador, Wordhotels’ Global Vice President Marketing and Sales. “We have been expanding heavily in Russia and Eastern Europe, and are also continuously growing our client base in Russia, so this is a logical step for us.”



“The launch of the partnership between Transaero Airlines and Worldhotels is undoubtedly good news for our clients. Now members of Transaero Privilege programme flying with the airline all over the world and staying at Worldhotels have new ample opportunities to earn points that can be spent for reward flights and class upgrades.” says Roman Vdovenko, Sales Director of Transaero Airlines.



More information on Worldhotels’ extensive list of frequent flyer partners is available on http://www.worldhotels.com/our-airline-partners .



