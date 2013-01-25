WorldlyTown Flaunts with Its Multifarious Features and Social Network for Expats

Mayfield Heights, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- WorldlyTown, a new Social Networking Site has entered into the array of popular social media sites on January 18, 2013, that has already captured the allure of many young people. WordlyTown enables people to be in touch with others and socialize virtually, like other social media sites; however, it is slightly different from its competitor sites. Along with socializing online, it allows the users to explore other segments as well such as language schools, restaurants/bar/clubs, immigration lawyers, forming different communities, going through the world pages and videos and many others.



This site is perfect for creating a Social Network for Expats who live in a foreign land but want to get in touch with the people of their own community. Apart from this, it is also a suitable Social Network for Travelers as it allows them to gather information about many places and attractions through chatting with the registered users from different countries in the world.



During the launch of this site, the owner of WordlyTown said, “The site was created to help people connect with diverse cultural networks, meet people who share the same interests, learn or practice languages with native speakers, join local groups and find any useful information related to any religion or culture around the world. While cultural and religious communities exist in virtually every city, often times it is difficult to find them other than through word of mouth. WorldlyTown offers a variety of functions for anyone who shares an interest in cultural diversity.”



WorldlyTown helps to expand the Social Network for Immigrants because this site introduces them to immigration lawyers who are parts of this site and provide help to their clients.



WorldlyTown is also considered to be the best Social Network for International Students because they can widen their network and find other students around them who belong to the same ethnic background. They can also learn interesting and powerful information about the cosmos.



About WorldlyTown

WorldlyTown is a multicultural social network that brings people from around the world together. People come to WorldlyTown to look for what they miss from their home countries, to connect with other people with diverse cultural backgrounds, and to learn about other cultures and languages. Every day great things happen at WorldlyTown; Friendships are made among people who live overseas and who share the same ethnic background, relationships are born between singles who are looking for someone special with a specific nationality or religion, groups are created based on people’s interests, languages are learned or practice among language partners, jobs are offered based on people’s work experience or language skills, and much more.



For further details, please visit http://www.worldlytown.com/