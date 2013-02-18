Worldlytown.com Connecting Cultural Communities Overseas

Mayfield Heights, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Worldlytown.com, a multicultural social network, is enabling migrants from similar cultural backgrounds to connect socially. Unlike the other social networking websites, WorldlyTown allows people to explore communal socialization in a virtual environment, so that they may root back to their ethnic values.



WorldlyTown was launched with an aim to help people who live in foreign lands and want to build a virtual society to get and keep in touch with people from their country. A WorldlyTown member is provided options to expand his/her community network with a suitable search filter that finds people from diverse communities, countries, states, provinces and cities.



A WorldlyTown member can make friends, develop relationships, and join groups, etc. with people from his/her religion, community or nation. Also, a WorldlyTown member can apply for jobs based on his/her work experience and language skills.



A spokesperson for the organization stated, “Our mission is to bring the world to your town, to be the global community where people can find anything they are looking for in their cities or around the world related to their culture or any other culture of their interest, where people who live overseas feel like at home, where they can connect with other people and find anything they need in just one place.”



About worldlytown.com

Worldlytown.com is a multicultural social network that brings people from around the world together. People come to WorldlyTown to look for what they miss from their home countries, to connect with other people with diverse cultural backgrounds, and to learn about other cultures and languages.



Every day great things happen at WorldlyTown - friendships are made among people who live overseas and who share the same ethnic background. Relationships are born between singles that are looking for someone special with a specific nationality or religion. Groups at worldlytown.com are created based on people’s interests; languages are learned or practiced among language partners. Jobs are offered based on people’s work experience or language skills, and so much more.



For more information, please visit http://www.worldlytown.com/