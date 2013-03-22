WorldlyTown.com Emerging as the Best Social Network for Immigrants Around the Globe

Mayfield Heights, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Worldlytown.com, a multicultural online community, is now emerging as the best social network for immigrants around the world. With its member list reaching extensive figures, Worldlytown.com is continuing to be at the top among other multicultural social networks.



Worldlytown.com offers its members a broad range of services including social network for expats, travelers, immigrants, and international students; language exchange programs; online dating based on ethnicity, nationality or religion; job locator; restaurant/bars/clubs locator based on ethnic origin or types of cuisine; post forum, classifieds, blogs; amongst other services.



Worldlytown.com also offers its members the ability to find suitable local hosts. At Worldlytown.com, members can make contact with other members based on their business interests or educational background, making it one of the most unique social network to find local hosts.



Beside the services, Worldytown.com offers its members the most reliable security options, in order to protect their profiles from unwanted activities. The social network provides its members the most commendable options to secure their personal information and posts.



A spokesperson from Worldyltown.com explains further by stating, “Worldlytown.com works hard to protect the information members post on the site. They may determine which messages or other information should be made public or private through privacy settings in their profile. Some personal information (screen name, photo) will always be visible to other users, unless requested otherwise.”



About Worldlytown.com

Worldlytown.com is a multicultural social network that brings people from around the world together. People come to Worldlytown to look for what they miss from their home countries, to connect with other people with diverse cultural backgrounds, and to learn about other cultures and languages. Every day great things happen at Worldlytown; friendships are made among people who live overseas and who share the same ethnic background, relationships are born between singles looking for someone special with a specific nationality or religion, groups at Worldlytown.com are created based on people’s interests, languages are learned or practice among language partners, jobs are offered based on people’s work experience or language skills, and much more.



