World's Best Street Artists Bring Their Amazing 3D Street Painting to Atlantic City, September 17 - 22, 2013

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Over the course of six days, thirteen renowned 3D chalk artists from eight countries will transform an Atlantic City street into a dazzling open air museum filled with intricately designed, interactive 3D chalk masterpieces. Visitors can watch in person and online as the paintings evolve from blank spaces on day one, into masterpieces by the end of day five.



The DO AC 3D Chalk Art Festival will be held on South Indiana Avenue between Pacific Avenue and the Boardwalk adjacent to the ARTLANTIC: Wonder Art Park. Spectators can watch the Festival artists at work from Tuesday, September 17, 2013 through Friday, September 20, 2013, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The finished 3D street paintings will be on view starting the morning of Saturday, September 21 and the public can meet and interact with the artists through Sunday, September 22, 2013.



The Festival is a rare event on the East Coast where international artists have gathered to present their works all at one time. Presented by the Atlantic City Alliance in partnership with Tracy Lee Stum of Ventura, CA. Tracy is an internationally recognized street artist, festival organizer and teacher who received her BFA from Temple University’s Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia, PA.



Tracy Lee Stum has invited thirteen artists from around the world to join her in Atlantic City for the first DO AC 3D Chalk Art Festival. The American artists include Rob Tryon, Sharyn Chan Namnath, Julio Cesar Jimenez, Michael Las Casas and Chris Carlson. Hailing from Italy are Tony Cammarano and Mimmo Rubino. Gary Palmer, a Northern Irish artist now living in California, Germany’s Marion Ruthardt, Tomoteru Saito of Japan, Alex Voiskam from the Ukraine and Limnesh Augustine of the United Arab Emirates complete this fabulous roster of international talent.



“These artists embody the spirit of 3D street painting though their talent, experience and vision,” remarks Tracy Lee Stum. “It's a unique opportunity to see 3D chalk art in person and definitely worth the visit to Atlantic City to see the masterpieces they will create! Millions of people have seen these works on the internet but to see the artists at work in person is really extraordinary.”



About The Atlantic City Alliance

From sandals to stilettos and foie gras to funnel cakes, Atlantic City has something for everyone. Enjoy world class entertainment, dining, shopping, gaming, relaxing on the beach and strolling the historic Boardwalk in the city created to escape the city. For more information visit www.doatlanticcity.com



The Atlantic City Alliance was established in 2011 as a private, not-for-profit corporation whose primary mission is to develop and implement a full-scale, broad-based, multi-year marketing program for Atlantic City.



Free and Open to the Public from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily: http://po.st/3DChalkFestival



MEDIA CONTACT:

Melanie Sole

856-261-8569 (m)

msole@atlanticcityalliance.net