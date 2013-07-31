World's Biggest Fishing Community on Its Way to Getting Bigger

Wellington, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- The art of fishing has been in existence from time immemorial but, even today it stands to be one of the most favorite pastimes of all times. In some communities fishing is considered a family tradition, knowledge about which is transferred from one generation to another. To help keep the fire burning, The Worldwide Fishing Club has launched a new website. The idea of the website is to bring together fishing enthusiasts from all over the country and build the world’s biggest community.



Given how the website has been performing, this community is already on its way to success. The Worldwide Fishing Club which is an online bustling community is a complete treat. Not only does the website has cool updates and posts in the form of photos and videos from members, it also has some rich advice for first timers who are interested in the game but, are not there yet.



The Worldwide Fishing Club also has some amazing recipes that people can try. The recipes use fresh ingredients and make for a great family dinner. What makes this website special is that, up until its launch, fishing was considered a hard to access sport.



But, with the kind of valuable information available on the website and with the friendly advice and fishing tips, it seems like the website has taken more of a friendship approach. Many ardent fishermen and women meet on this website, exchange their experiences and in a way use the website has a way to connect with their favorite pastime, fishing. To know more and become a member log onto http://www.theworldwidefishingclub.com/



Media Contact



4 Ranfurly tce

Mt cook

Wellington

New Zealand

6024