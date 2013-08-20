World's First Cell Phone Upgrade Marketplace Is a Game Changer

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- UpgradeSwap.com is the first website that makes it possible for clients to buy and sell cell phone upgrades. Although the concept of buying and selling smartphones is not new, UpgradeSwap's idea is, and a number of advantages are offered that set it apart, which include:



If Sellers Qualify for a Cell Phone Upgrade, They Can List it on UpgradeSwap.com and Make up to $250 Profit Per Eligible Line and up to $1250 Profit for a Family Plan with 5 Eligible Lines.



No Seller Fees



Only Brand New High-End Smartphones Are Sold and All Phones Include Store Receipt



Buyers Save up to $200 off the Smartphone's Retail Price



Click here to see the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=luqS9QBlC3w



Typically, if a consumer qualified for an upgrade and wanted to sell it, they would first need to buy the phone and extend their contract for two more years, then hope the device they bought sold for enough money to produce profit.



UpgradeSwap eliminates the old way of doing things because the seller never purchases the phone or extends their contract with the carrier until the buyer chooses their desired smartphone. This makes everything much more efficient.



Upgrade eligibility verification is required before a listing goes live and only PayPal Verified users are allowed to use the site. These security measures help eliminate the likelihood of fraud and because PayPal is the only accepted form of payment, both buyers and sellers are covered under PayPal's protection services.



This new idea offers sellers a way to make easy money while at the same time allows buyers to save on smartphones that are brand new without needing to extend their contract. "I wanted to buy a brand new phone but didn't qualify for an upgrade. The prices were too high on bidding and classified websites. I was fine with paying someone to use their upgrade but this service wasn't offered anywhere online, so I decided to create a marketplace to meet this need," said Jonathan Martis, the founder and CEO of UpgradeSwap.



About UpgradeSwap

UpgradeSwap is looking to turn the cell phone marketplace upside down by giving people a new and practical way to buy and sell smartphones.



Visit us at http://www.UpgradeSwap.com or email at info(at)upgradeswap(dot)com.



For Media Contact:

Jonathan Martis

+1 9163972398

http://www.upgradeswap.com/